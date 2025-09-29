Home / Markets / News / Motilal Oswal MF buys Bharat Forge's shares worth nearly ₹378 crore

Motilal Oswal MF buys Bharat Forge's shares worth nearly ₹378 crore

According to the bulk deal available on the NSE, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MF) purchased nearly 32 lakh equity shares, or 0.65 per cent stake, in Pune-based Bharat Forge

Premier engineering concern Bharat Forge has broadened its revenue streams by entering new non-auto segments and markets, resulting in the share of the auto business dropping to 58 per cent in the financial year 2024 (FY24) from 80 per cent (FY07). I
The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 1,217.32 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 377.73 crore.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 10:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund on Monday bought shares of forging and precision engineering firm Bharat Forge worth nearly Rs 378 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal available on the NSE, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MF) purchased nearly 32 lakh equity shares, or 0.65 per cent stake, in Pune-based Bharat Forge.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 1,217.32 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 377.73 crore.

Details of the sellers of Bharat Forge's shares could not be ascertained on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Shares of Bharat Forge rose 0.94 per cent to close at Rs 1,192.20 apiece on the NSE.

In a separate bulk deal on the NSE, Singapore-headquartered Amansa Capital purchased 12.82 lakh shares or 0.97 per cent stake in speciality chemicals maker Aether Industries for Rs 94 crore through an open market transaction.

The transaction was valued at around Rs 94.27 crore and was executed at a price of Rs 735 apiece.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio, an affiliate of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, offloaded 11.51 lakh shares or 0.87 per cent in Aether Industries at an average price of Rs 735.01 per share.

Details of the other sellers of Aether Industries' shares could not be identified on the exchange.

On Monday, Aether Industries shares rose 1.42 per cent to settle at Rs 745.10 apiece on the NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Competitive pressures may cap upsides for Container Corporation of India

Sebi's Valid UPI rollout faces hurdles as advisors struggle with handles

Premium

Structural gains, valuations support medium-term upside for PSU banks

US indices rise as investors look past hawkish talk, await shutdown clarity

Indian Rupee reverses early gains to close lower; ends at 88.75/$

Topics :Motilal OswalMutual Funds

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story