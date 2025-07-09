Mphasis shares slip 3% on ex-dividend date; check out more details
Mphasis share price slipped 3 per cent, logging an intraday low at ₹2822.1 per share on Wednesday on its ex-dividend date.
The ex-dividend date is the cutoff date set by a company to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive the upcoming dividend.
At 10:15 AM, Mphasis shares
were down 2 per cent at ₹2,852 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex
was flat at 83,715.65. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹54,259.15 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹3,239.55 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹2,025.05 per share. FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Mphasis dividend details
The company recommended a dividend of ₹57 per equity share of ₹10 each for the year ended 31 March 2025. Similarly, Mphasis in the past, has paid final dividend of ₹55 on July 10, 2024, and July 5, 2023, (₹50).
Along with recommending dividend, the company also released its Q4 results.
Mphasis Q4 results
The IT company's net profit grew by 13.6 per cent to ₹446.5 crore in January-March quarter of FY25, driven by higher margins and increased revenue from the BFSI segment.
The company had reported a net profit of ₹393.21 crore in the same period a year ago.
The consolidated revenue from operations of Mphasis grew by 8.7 per cent to Rs 3,710 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 3,412 crore in March 2024 quarter.
The operating margins of the company stood at 15.3 per cent during the fourth quarter as well as in the year ended March 2025. The figure was slightly higher than the two comparative figures of 14.9 per cent and 15.1 per cent recorded in the preceding fiscal.
Mphasis targeted operating margin to be within the band of 14.75-15.75 per cent and overall growth to be above industry average on account of deal wins.
The total contract value of new wins in the reported quarter more than doubled to $390 million, about Rs 3,330 crore, from $177 million a year ago.
About Mphasis
Mphasis is a technology services and solutions provider, helping global enterprises navigate digital transformation with speed and scale. The company positions itself as the “Driver in the Driverless Car,” applying next-generation design, architecture, and engineering to deliver sustainable and scalable software solutions.
