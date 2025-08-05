Home / Markets / News / MSCI August rejig: Vishal Mega, Swiggy among entrants; $1 bn inflows likely

MSCI August rejig: Vishal Mega, Swiggy among entrants; $1 bn inflows likely

Vishal Mega Mart and Swiggy are set to top the inflows with $287 million and $285 million, respectively, according to Nuvama

stock market, trading, stocks
Image: Bloomberg
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 1:37 PM IST
Shares of Vishal Mega Mart, Swiggy, Hitachi Energy, and Waaree Energies are likely to be included in the benchmark India MSCI index's August rejig, according to Nuvama Institutional Equities.
 
The MSCI India Standard Index rebalancing will be announced on August 7 after market hours. All these four stocks could result in an inflow of $1.02 billion, with Vishal Mega Mart and Swiggy set to top the inflows with $287 million and $285 million, respectively.
 
Shares of Vishal Mega Mart have seen a rally of 36 per cent so far this year, while Swiggy shares have fallen by 28 per cent. Hitachi Energy and Waaree Energies shares have advanced by 47 per cent and 7.3 per cent, respectively, this year. Meanwhile, the benchmark Nifty50 index has risen 4.4 per cent. 
 
However, Nuvama noted that Sona Blw Precision Forgings (Sonacoms) and Thermax will be excluded from the benchmark MSCI index, with a likely outflow of $340 million, cumulatively. Sonacoms' stock has fallen 24 per cent in this calendar year, while Thermax is down 13.5 per cent.  
 
Earlier in June, JM Financial also noted that Swiggy, Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders, Hitachi Energy India and Waaree Energies are the four stocks that could be added to the MSCI Indexes. These four additions could draw an estimated inflow of $850 million, it said.  
 
In the MSCI Smallcap Index, Inventurus Knowledge, Capri Global Capital, Brainbees Solutions and Lumax Auto Tech are among the 12 companies that could see inclusion, totalling an inflow of $65 million, according to Nuvama. Belrise Industries, Transrail Lighting, Ather Energy, CSB Bank, India Glycols, Lloyds Enterprises, Yatharth Hospital and Zinka Logistics are the other names to see inclusion. 
 
Meanwhile, Bharat Dynamics, Bondada Engineering, along with Hikal and Kennametal India, could be excluded from the small-cap index. 
Earlier, in the May semi-annual review, MSCI included Coromandel International Ltd. and FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., the parent company of Nykaa, in its MSCI Global Standard Index. There were no deletions from the Global Standard Index, and the changes took place as of the close of May 30, 2025. 
  

Topics :MarketsMSCI indicesVishal Mega MartSwiggyWaaree EnergiesMarkets insightsMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50S&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

