MSCI August rejig: Vishal Mega, Swiggy among entrants; $1 bn inflows likely
Vishal Mega Mart and Swiggy are set to top the inflows with $287 million and $285 million, respectively, according to NuvamaSI Reporter Mumbai
Shares of Vishal Mega Mart, Swiggy, Hitachi Energy, and Waaree Energies are likely to be included in the benchmark India MSCI index's August rejig, according to Nuvama Institutional Equities.
The MSCI India Standard Index
rebalancing will be announced on August 7 after market hours. All these four stocks could result in an inflow of $1.02 billion, with Vishal Mega Mart and Swiggy set to top the inflows with $287 million and $285 million, respectively.
However, Nuvama noted that Sona Blw Precision Forgings (Sonacoms) and Thermax will be excluded from the benchmark MSCI index, with a likely outflow of $340 million, cumulatively. Sonacoms' stock has fallen 24 per cent in this calendar year, while Thermax is down 13.5 per cent.
Earlier in June, JM Financial also noted that Swiggy, Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders, Hitachi Energy India and Waaree Energies are the four stocks that could be added to the MSCI Indexes. These four additions could draw an estimated inflow of $850 million, it said.
In the MSCI Smallcap Index, Inventurus Knowledge, Capri Global Capital, Brainbees Solutions and Lumax Auto Tech are among the 12 companies that could see inclusion, totalling an inflow of $65 million, according to Nuvama. Belrise Industries, Transrail Lighting, Ather Energy, CSB Bank, India Glycols, Lloyds Enterprises, Yatharth Hospital and Zinka Logistics are the other names to see inclusion.
Earlier, in the May semi-annual review, MSCI included Coromandel International Ltd. and FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., the parent company of Nykaa, in its MSCI Global Standard Index. There were no deletions from the Global Standard Index, and the changes took place as of the close of May 30, 2025.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices