MSCI EM index jumps 7% in Sept, ninth straight monthly gain since 2004

The MSCI Emerging Market (EM) index recorded its ninth consecutive monthly gain in September, marking the longest winning streak for the 24-country index since March 2004.

The index climbed nearly 7 per cent in the month — its largest monthly rise since November 2023 — while India’s gains remained modest, under 1 per cent.

This performance has been primarily driven by China, which holds the largest weight in the index, whereas India, the third-largest component, has struggled to keep pace.

In 2025, the MSCI EM index has risen in every calendar month, while India’s market has advanced in only five. Year-to-date, the benchmark Nifty index has gained 4.6 per cent, significantly trailing the MSCI EM’s 25 per cent rally. Chinese equities, up nearly 30 per cent this year, have contributed the bulk of the EM gains, with China accounting for almost one-third of the index’s weight.

Reflecting this divergence, foreign investors are rotating capital out of India and into China. According to a report by Elara Capital, active global emerging market fund managers have reduced India’s allocation to 16.7 per cent — the lowest since November 2023. Meanwhile, China’s allocation has increased to 28.8 per cent. A Bloomberg report noted that during the first half of calendar 2025, foreign investors bulked up on Chinese onshore stocks, bonds, loans, and deposits — a simultaneous increase for the first time since 2021. According to the People’s Bank of China, net inflows through June have already surpassed the 2024 annual tally by about 60 per cent. Unlike India, China releases data on foreign inflows with a lag. Meanwhile, India has seen outflows of $18 billion so far this calendar from foreign portfolio investors.