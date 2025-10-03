Mukul Agrawal portfolio: PTC Industries stock soars 9%, nears record high

Share price of PTC Industries today

Shares of PTC Industries rallied 9 per cent to ₹17,107.55 on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade. In the past three trading days, the stock has gained 13 per cent after Trac Precision Solutions (Trac), part of the PTC Industries Group, on September 30, announced a series of strategic capital investments to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and support the growing demands of global aerospace and industrial gas turbine (IGT) customers.

Further, on Thursday, October 2, Trac announced its partnership with Coolbrook, a transformational technology and engineering company, to supply critical machined and cast components for its RotoDynamic Heater (RDH) - a breakthrough technology designed to electrify high-temperature industrial heating processes, significantly reducing global CO₂ emissions.

Trac, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of PTC Industries , is a UK-based manufacturer of high-precision components for the aerospace, defence, and power generation sectors. Shares of PTC Industries were trading close to its all-time high of ₹17,978 touched on January 9, 2025. In the past one month, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 25 per cent, as compared to 0.5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Mukul Agrawal, Vikas Khemani hold over 1 per cent stake in PTC Industries Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held 160,000 equity shares or 1.07 per cent stake in PTC Industries at the end of June 2025 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows. Vikas Vijaykumar Khemani held 447,762 equity shares or 2.99 per cent holding in the company, the data shows.

Overview, outlook – PTC Industries PTC Industries is a leading Indian manufacturer of precision metal components for critical applications. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies, the company is manufacturing and supplying Titanium and Superalloy castings for Aerospace and Defence applications within India as well as for exports. Looking ahead, the global aerospace and defence industry is expected to expand significantly, with its trajectory shaped by a combination of demand growth, geopolitical drivers, and technological innovation. Independent forecasts project that the global aerospace market will expand from $308.7 billion in 2023 to $461.9 billion by 2028 (CAGR 8.4%), and further to $583.3 billion by 2033 (Source: The Business Research Company).

The growth of titanium is being propelled by strategic investments and divestments by mining companies, technological advances in exploration and processing, and escalating demand from end-use sectors such as Electric Vehicles (EVs), renewable energy, and advanced aerospace applications. India's policy landscape continues to reinforce its ambition of becoming a global hub for aerospace and defence manufacturing. The Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, coupled with increased budgetary allocations and higher indigenisation targets, is driving demand for advanced materials and components. PTC's expertise in titanium alloys, nickel-based superalloys, and strategic materials positions it as a key enabler of this transition. Its fully integrated ecosystem — from melting and casting to machining and testing — aligns perfectly with India's goal of reducing import reliance and enhancing national self-reliance, the company said in its FY25 annual report.