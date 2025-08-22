Friday, August 22, 2025 | 01:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / PVR Inox breaks above 200-DMA after 8 months; stock can rally 15% if...

PVR Inox breaks above 200-DMA after 8 months; stock can rally 15% if...

PVR Inox stock seen trading above the 200-DMA for the first time since December 2024; the 200-DMA support now stands at ₹1,099, while the stock faces an overhead resistance at ₹1,165, shows the chart.

Pvr inox theatre cinema hall

PVR Inox Share trades above 200-DMA; stock needs to break above ₹1,165 for further gains.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PVR Inox stock is seen trading above its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) for the second straight trading session after a gap of more than eight months. The stock last traded consistently above this long-term average in December 2024.  Post the downside breakout (below 200-DMA), PVR Inox witnessed a sharp 43 per cent fall as it crashed to a low of ₹830 on April 7, 2025. The stock has since gained 36 per cent at present levels.  On the earnings front, PVR Inox reported a net loss of ₹335 crore for the first quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26). The company had posted a net loss of ₹1,366 crore in Q1FY25. Revenue from operations grew by 23.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,487.90 crore from ₹1,208.60 crore in the same comparable period. 

PVR breaks above 200-Day Moving Average

Given the current positive crossover on the charts; technically, stocks trading above the 200-DMA are considered to be trading with a positive bias. So, with PVR Inox stock now trading back above the 200-DMA, is it time to buy the stock? Here's what the technical chart suggests. 

PVR Inox

Current Price: ₹1,130  Likely Target: ₹1,300  Upside Potential: 15%  Support: ₹1,099; ₹1,055; ₹1,022  Resistance: ₹1,165; ₹1,215; ₹1,255  The long-term chart shows that PVR Inox stock has bounced back after testing support around its 200-Month Moving Average (200-MMA) in the February - June period. The 200-MMA now stands at ₹927. Despite the intra-month dips on various occasions, the stock managed to respect the 200-MMA on a closing basis.  Thus, the broader outlook for the stock is likely to remain optimistic as long as the stock sustains above this long-term monthly average. In the very near-term, the 200-DMA at ₹1,099  is likely to act as a support. 
 
 
  The short-term bias is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock quotes above ₹1,022 levels. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around the 20-DMA at ₹1,055 levels.  However, the up move in PVR Inox stock is likely to face a stiff challenge, with a stiff overhead resistance visible at ₹1,165 - in the form of the weekly super trend line. The stock has been trading consistently below this medium-term hurdle since December 2024.  ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 500 pts; Nifty below 24,950; Apollo Micro Systems rises 16%  Hence, it is imperative for the stock to conquer this hurdle for the further gains to emerge. As such, on the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹1,300 levels, hints the medium-term chart. Above ₹1,165 levels, PVR Inox may face interim resistance around ₹1,215 and ₹1,250 levels. 

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

