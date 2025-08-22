PVR Inox breaks above 200-DMA after 8 months; stock can rally 15% if...

PVR Inox stock is seen trading above its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) for the second straight trading session after a gap of more than eight months. The stock last traded consistently above this long-term average in December 2024. Post the downside breakout (below 200-DMA), PVR Inox witnessed a sharp 43 per cent fall as it crashed to a low of ₹830 on April 7, 2025. The stock has since gained 36 per cent at present levels. On the earnings front, PVR Inox reported a net loss of ₹335 crore for the first quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26). The company had posted a net loss of ₹1,366 crore in Q1FY25. Revenue from operations grew by 23.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,487.90 crore from ₹1,208.60 crore in the same comparable period.
PVR breaks above 200-Day Moving AverageGiven the current positive crossover on the charts; technically, stocks trading above the 200-DMA are considered to be trading with a positive bias. So, with PVR Inox stock now trading back above the 200-DMA, is it time to buy the stock? Here's what the technical chart suggests.
PVR InoxCurrent Price: ₹1,130 Likely Target: ₹1,300 Upside Potential: 15% Support: ₹1,099; ₹1,055; ₹1,022 Resistance: ₹1,165; ₹1,215; ₹1,255 The long-term chart shows that PVR Inox stock has bounced back after testing support around its 200-Month Moving Average (200-MMA) in the February - June period. The 200-MMA now stands at ₹927. Despite the intra-month dips on various occasions, the stock managed to respect the 200-MMA on a closing basis. Thus, the broader outlook for the stock is likely to remain optimistic as long as the stock sustains above this long-term monthly average. In the very near-term, the 200-DMA at ₹1,099 is likely to act as a support.
The short-term bias is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock quotes above ₹1,022 levels. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around the 20-DMA at ₹1,055 levels. However, the up move in PVR Inox stock is likely to face a stiff challenge, with a stiff overhead resistance visible at ₹1,165 - in the form of the weekly super trend line. The stock has been trading consistently below this medium-term hurdle since December 2024. Hence, it is imperative for the stock to conquer this hurdle for the further gains to emerge. As such, on the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹1,300 levels, hints the medium-term chart. Above ₹1,165 levels, PVR Inox may face interim resistance around ₹1,215 and ₹1,250 levels.