Friday, August 22, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / IndiGo, Max Healthcare set for Nifty entry; announcement due post-market

IndiGo, Max Healthcare set for Nifty entry; announcement due post-market

IndiGo and Max Healthcare are likely to see inflows of approximately $507 million and $423 million, respectively.

stock market, trading, stocks

Nifty50 rejig will be announced post market hours on Friday | Image: Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's largest airline operator, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., and hospital chain Max Healthcare Ltd. are likely to be included in the benchmark Nifty50 index, as part of its September 2025 review. Nuvama Institutional Equities expects Hero MotoCorp and IndusInd Bank to see exclusion. 
 
The upcoming rejig is expected to drive "significant passive flows", with IndiGo and Max Healthcare are likely to see inflows of approximately $507 million and $423 million, respectively. On the flipside, Hero MotoCorp could be the top loser as the brokerage expects an outflow of $251 million, while IndusInd could see $240 million in outflows. 
 
IndiGo has already seen "substantial" positive price action, reflecting market expectations, the brokerage said in an earlier report. However, Max Healthcare appears "under-owned" on this theme and could see more buying interest. 
 
 
The announcement is expected post-market hours on Friday, while the changes to the index will be effective from September 29.  

Also Read

trading, stock market

Enviro Infra shares gain 5% as unit acquires Vento Power for ₹115.6 crore

trading

R Systems shares soar 17%, M-cap surges by ₹750 crore; key reasons here

Apollo Hospitals has been investing big in infrastructure and bringing in advanced technologies such as Proton Therapy for cancer treatment, which has resulted in a higher debt

Apollo Hospitals shares fall as 1.3% equity change hands; check seller here

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee extends losses for third straight day; opens lower at 87.35/$

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Sebi plans longer-tenor derivative products: Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

 
Meanwhile, the probable additions to the Nifty Next 50 include Solar Industries, Mankind Pharma, Endurance Technologies, Hindustan Zinc, and Union Bank, Nuvama said. These together could bring in $221 million in passive inflows. 
 
Likely exits in the Nifty Next 50 are IndiGo, Swiggy, Dabur, and ICICI Prudential Life, triggering a cumulative outflow of $297 million. Further, Hindustan Zinc, which previously missed inclusion despite meeting key criteria, now has a stronger chance following its entry into the F&O segment, subject to changes in the parent index, the brokerage said. 

'Zero probability' for BSE inclusion 

Analysts at Nuvama assigned a zero probability of the oldest bourse, BSE Ltd., being included in the Nifty 50 in the September 2025 review.
 
This assessment is based on a thorough review of the current index methodology, Nuvama said. "We believe there’s almost no chance of BSE even making it to the Nifty Next 50 in September 2025 review." 
 

More From This Section

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 500 pts; Nifty below 24,950; Apollo Micro Systems rises 16%

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock hits record high; rallies 10% in 2 days

share market, stock market

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 22: Apollo Hospitals, Eternal, Hindalco, Vedanta

markets, share market

Sensex falls 571 pts, Nifty below 25k: Why are stock markets falling today?

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts a successful flight test of the New Generation AKASH air defence missile from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on January 12, 2024. Image credit: PIB

Apollo Micro surges 14%, hits new high; what's driving defence stock up?

Topics : Markets New Nifty50 constituents NSE Nifty50 benchmark index InterGlobe Aviation Max Healthcare IndusInd Bank Hero MotoCorp MARKETS TODAY Markets insights

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?G Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon