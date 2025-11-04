Mukul Agrawal portfolio: What's driving Tatva Chintan to zoom 50% in 1 mth

Shares price movement of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem

Shares of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem hit a new high of ₹1,559, as they surged 10 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market.

In the past month, the stock price of smallcap company has soared 50 per cent, as compared to 2.3 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex . The market price of specialty chemicals company has more than doubled or zoomed 156 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹610 touched on April 7, 2025.

At 12:26 PM; Tatva Chintan was trading 8 per cent higher at ₹1,522.85 as compared to 0.28 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Mukul Agrawal increases stake in Tatva Chintan Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal has increased his stake in the company by nearly one percentage points during the recently concluded quarter. Mukul Agrawal holds 2.14 per cent or 500,000 equity shares in Tatva Chintan at the end of September 2025 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows. He held 1.28 per cent or 300,000 shares in the company at the end of June quarter, data shows. Tatva Chintan – Strong Q2 results For July to September quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2FY26), Tatva Chintan reported operating revenue of ₹123.5 crore, reflecting a 48 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and a 6 per cent sequential increase. Ebitda grew 298 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹22.2 crore, supported by improved product mix and better operating leverage.

Margins improved to 18 per cent from 7 per cent in a year ago quarter. The company posted profit after tax of ₹9.9 crore, against loss of ₹70 lakh in Q2FY25. Clarification on price movement Tatva Chintan on October 2025 said that the movement in share prices are purely due to market conditions and absolutely market driven. The company has been duly complying and diligently disclosing all the material events, information, that have a bearing on the operations/performance of the company which include all price sensitive information from time to time, it said. Tatva Chintan business overview, industry outlook Tatva Chintan is one of the leading producers with entire wide range of Phase Transfer Catalyst (PTCs) in India and one of the key producers across the globe. The company is second largest manufacturer of Structure Directing Agents (SDAs) for Zeolites globally and the largest commercial supplier in India.