Home / Markets / News / Muthoot Capital Services rises 6% on plans to raise ₹125 crore via NCDs

Muthoot Capital Services rises 6% on plans to raise ₹125 crore via NCDs

Muthoot Capital Services share price 5.6 per cent in trade on Thursday on BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹354.85 per share; check details

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 12:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Muthoot Capital Services share price gained 5.6 per cent in trade on Thursday on BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹354.85 per share. At 12:07 PM, Muthoot Capital Services shares were up 3.6 per cent at ₹348.1 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.42 per cent at 83,187.48. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹571.14 crore. 

What led to northward movement in Muthoot Capital Services shares?

The buying on the counter came after the board approved the issuance and allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) up to ₹125 crore, on private placement basis. 
 
The company proposes to issue 12,500 NCDs of face value ₹1,00,000 each, aggregating up to ₹ 125 crore. The tenure of the NCDs is 24 months. 
 
The coupon rate, the interest paid to investors, for the NCDs is fixed at 9.5 per cent per annum. This interest will be paid out every month.
 
In June 2025 too, the company had issued NCDs of up to ₹100 crore, on private placement basis.
 
10,000 NCDs of face value ₹ 1,00,000 each, aggregating up to ₹100 crore were issued. 
 
The tenure of the issue was 21 months and the coupon rate was at 10.35 per cent per annum with monthly coupon frequency and quarterly principal payment. 

What are NCDs? 

NCDs are fixed-income instruments issued by companies to raise capital from investors. Unlike convertible debentures, NCDs cannot be converted into equity shares of the issuing company. Investors receive a fixed rate of interest—known as the coupon—at regular intervals (monthly, quarterly, or annually), and the principal amount is repaid at the end of the tenure. NCDs can be either secured, backed by company assets, or unsecured, depending on the structure. 
 
They generally offer higher returns than bank fixed deposits and are popular among those seeking predictable income streams. However, they do carry credit risk (if the issuer defaults), liquidity risk, and are subject to taxation as per the investor's income tax slab.

About Muthoot Capital Services

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd. promoted by the Muthoot Pappachan Group is a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India. The company's portfolio includes retail finance products such as two wheeler loans, used car loans and investment product in the form of fixed deposits.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Titan, Trent, TaMo: What's impacting sentiment; how to trade Tata grp stks?

Glenmark hits new high; zooms 37% in 2 months; what's driving pharma stock?

JPMorgan sees EMS as 'sunrise sector'; Syrma, Dixon, Kaynes lead the pack

Glen Industries IPO Day 3 update: Subscription rises 41x, GMP at 36%

ACME Solar soars 8%, nears record high; Elara Capital sees 15% more upside

Topics :Muthoot Capital ServicesBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story