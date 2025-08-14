How to trade Gold loan stocks?
Muthoot FinanceCurrent Price: ₹2,773 Likely Target: ₹3,290 Upside Potential: 18.6% Support: ₹2,750; ₹2,716; ₹2,640 Resistance: ₹2,955; ₹3,160 Amid today's sharp intra-day rally, Muthoot Finance stock is seen attempting a breakout on the daily chart. A close above ₹2,716 shall confirm the same, and thereby signal a positive bias for the short-term. Near support for the stock is visible at ₹2,750, and far-off at ₹2,640 levels.
Manappuram FinanceCurrent Price: ₹264 Likely Target: ₹290 Upside Potential: 9.9% Support: ₹249; ₹233 Resistance: ₹270; ₹276 Manappuram Finance stock needs to break and trade above ₹270 hurdle for the short-term bias to turn favourable; above which near resistance exists at ₹276. Post which, the stock can potentially rally to ₹290 levels.
IIFL FinanceCurrent Price: ₹449 Likely Target: ₹407 Downside Risk: 9.4% Support: ₹429 Resistance: ₹482; ₹508 IIFL Finance has been trading with a negative bias since late July. In recent days, the stock has been seeking support around the 100-DMA at ₹429, below which stands the long-term 200-DMA support at ₹407. The downside for the stock seems to be limited around these key moving averages for now. On the upside, the stock is likely to face resistance around its 20-DMA at 482, and a key trend line hurdle around ₹508 levels.
