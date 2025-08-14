Home / Markets / News / Muthoot Finance zooms 12%; time to relook at gold financiers? Chart check

Muthoot Finance zooms 12%; time to relook at gold financiers? Chart check

Gold loan companies stocks in focus: Muthoot Finance, Manappuram Finance can rally up to 19%; while IIFL Finance faces a 9% downside risk; suggests technical charts.

Muthoot Finance stock zooms 12% post Q1 results; charts hints at another 19% rally.
Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 11:23 AM IST
Shares of Muthoot Finance zoomed 11.5 per cent to hit a new all-time high at ₹2,799 in Thursday's intra-day trade after the company posted a 90 per cent surge in net profit on the back of strong gold loan growth.  The gold loan financier's net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 nearly doubled to ₹2,046.30 crore when compared with ₹1,078.68 crore reported in the corresponding period a year ago. Revenue from operations jumped by 54 per cent to ₹5,703.32 crore from ₹3,703.79 crore. Record high Gold prices seemed to have aided the sharp growth in profit. READ MORE  Interestingly, among its competitors - Manappuram Finance had posted a sharp 75 per cent dip in Q1FY26 net profit at ₹138.38 crore; and IIFL Finance recorded a 19 per cent decline in profit at ₹274.20 crore.  On the bourses today, Thursday, as of 1030 hrs., Muthoot Finance stock was trading 10.5 per cent higher at ₹2,773. Meanwhile, its counterparts - Manappuram Finance gained 3.3 per cent, and IIFL Finance was up 0.6 per cent.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE  Against this background, here's a technical outlook on stock of gold financiers. 

How to trade Gold loan stocks?

Muthoot Finance

Current Price: ₹2,773  Likely Target: ₹3,290  Upside Potential: 18.6%  Support: ₹2,750; ₹2,716; ₹2,640  Resistance: ₹2,955; ₹3,160  Amid today's sharp intra-day rally, Muthoot Finance stock is seen attempting a breakout on the daily chart. A close above ₹2,716 shall confirm the same, and thereby signal a positive bias for the short-term. Near support for the stock is visible at ₹2,750, and far-off at ₹2,640 levels. 
    On the upside, the stock is likely to target ₹2,955 levels in the near-term. Break and sustained trade above the same shall open the doors for a likely rally towards ₹3,290 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹3,160. 

Manappuram Finance

Current Price: ₹264  Likely Target: ₹290  Upside Potential: 9.9%  Support: ₹249; ₹233  Resistance: ₹270; ₹276  Manappuram Finance stock needs to break and trade above ₹270 hurdle for the short-term bias to turn favourable; above which near resistance exists at ₹276. Post which, the stock can potentially rally to ₹290 levels. 
 
    On the downside, 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA) at ₹249, and the medium-term trend line support around ₹233 are likely to act as key support levels for the stock. 

IIFL Finance

Current Price: ₹449  Likely Target: ₹407  Downside Risk: 9.4%  Support: ₹429  Resistance: ₹482; ₹508  IIFL Finance has been trading with a negative bias since late July. In recent days, the stock has been seeking support around the 100-DMA at ₹429, below which stands the long-term 200-DMA support at ₹407. The downside for the stock seems to be limited around these key moving averages for now.  On the upside, the stock is likely to face resistance around its 20-DMA at 482, and a key trend line hurdle around ₹508 levels. 
 
 

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

