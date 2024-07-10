Mutual fund equity folio additions surge to record high in June 2024

Net account additions in active equity mutual fund (MF) schemes swelled to a record high of four million in June owing to a spree of new fund launches during the month. Thematic funds alone added nearly two million accounts, shows data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Eleven equity new fund offerings (NFOs) ended last month, cumulatively mobilising Rs 14,370 crore. The equity FM investment accounts, also known as folios, have gone up 32 per cent in the last one year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the June 2023-June 2024 period, MFs added a net of 32.2 million equity fund folios in comparison to 11.4 million in the previous one-year period. At the end of June 2024, the total active folio count in equity schemes stood at 133 million.