₹2,269-cr order pushes NCC share price 3% higher today; key details inside

NCC share price: NCC share price was buzzing in trade on Monday, July 14, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 2.70 per cent to an intraday high of ₹227.75 per share.

At 10:50 AM, NCC share price was trading 1 per cent higher at ₹223.90 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.29 per cent lower at 82,257.28 levels.

What drove NCC share price higher today?

NCC share price moved northwards after securing an order worth approximately ₹2,269 crore from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)

In an exchange filing, NCC said, “We are pleased to inform you that the Company has received a Letter of Acceptance dated July 11, 2025 from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for Mumbai Metro Line 6 – Package 1-CA-232.”

Under the terms of the order, NCC will be responsible for the design, manufacture, supply, installation, integration, testing, and commissioning of rolling stock, communication-based signaling & train control, telecommunication systems, platform screen doors and depot machinery & plant for line 6 [Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli - (EEH)] of the Mumbai Metro Rail Project. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates The construction is expected to be completed within 24 months. This will be followed by a 2-year Defect Liability Maintenance Period (DLMP), and subsequently, a 5-year comprehensive maintenance phase, NCC revealed, in a statement. About NCC NCC Limited (formerly Nagarjuna Construction Company Limited), founded in 1978, is among India’s leading infrastructure and construction companies with a diversified portfolio spanning buildings, transportation, water and environment, electrical works, irrigation, mining, and railways.