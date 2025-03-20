NCC share price: Construction company Construction company NCC shares rose up to 5.71 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 208.20 per share, on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

The uptick in NCC share price came after the company announced that it received a letter of acceptance (LOA) of Rs 2,129.60 crore from Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority.

In an exchange filing, the company said, “We are pleased to inform that, the Company has received Letter of Acceptance dated March 19, 2025 from Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority for construction of roads, drains, water supply, sewage, utility ducts for power and ICT, reuse waterline and avenue plantation etc. at Zone-12 villages area in Amaravati Capital City, Andhra Pradesh.”

ALSO READ | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 500 pts to 75,950; Nifty above 23,000; Nifty IT climbs 2% Under the terms of the order, NCC will be responsible for the construction of roads, drains, water supply, sewage, utility ducts for power and ICT, reuse water line and avenue plantation on lumpsum contract (per centage tender) basis.

NCC revealed that the construction needs to be completed in 36 months or 3 years.

About NCC

Founded in 1978, NCC specialises in turnkey engineering, procurement and deconstruction (EPC) contracts and build, operate and transfer (BOT) projects under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models.

The company is involved in a diverse range of sectors including road construction, building projects, irrigation, water and environmental services, electrical works, metals, mining, and railways.

Also Read

ALSO READ | Dividend, bonus, stock-split: IRFC, NMDC, 7 others to remain in focus today Additionally, NCC holds major stakes in road and energy projects through its 62.1 per cent ownership of NCC Infrastructure Holdings Limited and in real estate via its 80 per cent ownership of NCC Urban Infrastructure.

The company extends its reach to the Middle East through subsidiaries based in Muscat and Dubai.

The market capitalisation of NCC Ltd is Rs 13,065 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.

The 52-week high of NCC Ltd share is Rs 364.50 while its 52-week low is Rs 169.95 per share.

At 9:32 AM, the NCC share was trading 5.66 per cent higher at Rs 208.10 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.69 per cent higher at 75,969.30 levels.