Home / Markets / News / ACME Solar jumps 6% on securing this deal from Tata Power; key details here

ACME Solar jumps 6% on securing this deal from Tata Power; key details here

ACME Solar reported strong earnings for Q1FY26, with revenue from operations jumping 71 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹584 crore, compared to ₹340 crore in the same quarter last year.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

ACME Solar share price: ACME Solar Holdings (ACME Solar) shares were in demand on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 5.78 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹303.60 per share. 
 
Around 12:00 noon, ACME Solar shares continued to trade higher, up 2.47 per cent at ₹294.10 apiece. In comparison, BSE Sensex was flat with a negative bias at 80,131.07 levels.
 

What drove ACME Solar shares 6% higher today?

 
ACME Solar shares rose today after the company secured a Letter of Award (LoA) for a 50 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project at a tariff of ₹4.43/unit in a 250 MW tender floated by Tata Power Distribution (Tata Power-D).
 
 
Tata Power-D is a licensed electricity distribution company and is a part of Tata Power Company Limited. 
 
The tender, conducted under tariff-based competitive bidding with an e-reverse auction on August 13, 2025, requires the project to deliver a minimum annual capacity utilisation factor (CUF) of 40 per cent and ensure four hours of peak-hour supply with 90 per cent monthly availability.

To meet these obligations, ACME Solar will deploy a mix of renewable technologies, including solar power integrated with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).  
The project will be executed under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) and must be commissioned within 24 months of PPA signing.   Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

ACME Solar Q1 results

 
ACME Solar reported strong earnings for Q1FY26, with revenue from operations jumping 71 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹584 crore, compared to ₹340 crore in the same quarter last year. 
 
Profit after tax (PAT) surged to ₹131 crore, a sharp rise from just ₹1 crore in Q1FY25. Ebitda came in at ₹531 crore, up 75.7 per cent from ₹302 crore a year earlier, while Ebitda margins expanded to 90.9 per cent in the June quarter.
 

ACME Solar IPO listing 

 
ACME Solar made a lacklustre debut on the stock exchanges, falling short of market expectations. On the BSE Sensex, the stock was listed at ₹259 per share, marking a 10.3 per cent drop from its IPO issue price of ₹289.
 
Meanwhile, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares opened even lower at ₹251, registering a decline of 13.14 per cent from the IPO allotment price. READ MORE
 
ACME Solar Holdings is a fully integrated, pure-play renewable energy company in India, with a diversified portfolio spanning solar, wind, hybrid, and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects.  ACME Solar’s market capitalisation stood at ₹17,798.66 crore, BSE data showed. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.
 

Buzzing stocks ACME Solar Holdings ACME Solar Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities Market trends stock market trading

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

