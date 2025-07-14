Capital market stock hits new high, surges 51% from March low; here's why

The stock price of capital market related company was trading higher for the fourth straight day, soaring 15 per cent during the period. It surpassed its previous high of ₹2,320.28 touched on December 9, 2024. The stock has bounced back 51 per cent from its 52-week low price of ₹1,586.05 hit on March 13, 2025.

Anand Rathi Q1 result performance

The April to June quarter (Q1FY26) was another strong quarter for Anand Rathi Wealth, with profit after tax rising 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹94 crore and total revenue increasing 16 per cent to ₹284 crore.

The company's asset under management (AUM) reached ₹87,797 crore, up 27 per cent YoY. The management said the company achieved its highest-ever quarterly net inflows of ₹3,825 crore and onboarded 598 new client families (net) in Q1FY26, taking the total families served to 12,330.

Anand Rathi - Management commentary

The first quarter saw a sharp rebound in equity markets, with the Nifty advancing 8.5 per cent and the Nifty 500 rising 10.7 per cent, propelled by renewed domestic buying and moderating foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows.