Nifty IT extends gains for third session, up 8%; check top picks by analyst

IT stocks: The Nifty IT index extended its winning streak for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, rising 4 per cent to hit an intraday high of 29,559.85. The index has rallied 8 per cent over the past three trading sessions, reflecting renewed buying interest in technology stocks from the lows.

On a Y-T-D basis, the index is, however, still down 22 per cent, with just one constituent delivering positive returns.

As of 11 AM, the Nifty IT index was the top-performing sectoral index, trading higher by 1,115 points, or 3.9 per cent, at 29,507.

All 10 constituent stocks of the index were trading firmly in the green. Coforge and Mphasis led the gains, rising over 5 per cent each to ₹1,428 and ₹2,262, respectively. Tech Mahindra advanced 4.8 per cent to ₹1,499, followed by Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) at ₹9,837, Persistent Systems at ₹5,168, LTIMindtree at ₹4,263, and Infosys at ₹1,191 - all gaining more than 4 per cent.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates IT stocks: Coforge, Persistent Systems top picks Other constituents, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro , and HCLTech , gained around 3 per cent to trade at ₹2,354, ₹197.50, and ₹1,174, respectively. According to Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities, while IT stocks have seen some improvement in price performance recently, the broader fundamentals of the sector remain challenging due to relatively subdued growth expectations. At the same time, valuations have become more attractive compared to historical levels. He added that rupee weakness has also helped IT companies from an earnings view because they do business in USD. Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 18 paise to 96.38 against the US dollar today as market sentiments continue to dampen amid simmering West Asia tensions and continuous FPI selling.

Speaking on stock selection within the IT space, the analyst emphasised the need for a selective approach. According to him, only a few companies have guided for double-digit growth. CHECK Q4 Results Today Tapse added that he favours midcap counters like Coforge and Persistent Systems. Nifty IT index: Technical View After witnessing continuous selling pressure over the past few weeks, the Nifty IT Index had touched a low of 27,070 levels. Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that the index is currently witnessing a relief rally. From a technical standpoint, the index has moved closer to its 50-day moving average, which is placed around the 29,750-mark.