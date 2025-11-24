Here's what drove NBCC (India) share price higher by 5% on November 24

NBCC (India) Share Price Today: Shares of civil construction company NBCC (India) were in strong demand on Dalal Street on Monday, November 24. The stock rose 5.05 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹112.61 on the NSE.

However, NBCC (India) shares remain nearly 9.5 per cent below their 52-week high of ₹130.70 touched earlier this year on June 9. Still, the stock has gained 67 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹70.80 recorded on March 3.

Investor interest remained robust throughout the session. At 09:42 AM, NBCC (India) shares were quoted trading at ₹117.49, up 4.33 per cent from the previous close of ₹112.61 on the NSE. The benchmark Nifty50, meanwhile, was trading at 26,092.15, up 24 poinst or 0.09 per cent.

During the day, a combined 16 million shares, worth ₹186.61 crore, changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The company's market capitalisation, as of November 17, stood at ₹31,884.30 crore. Here's what drove the rally in NBCC (India) shares The northward movement in the civil construction company's stock followed NBCC (India)'s announcement of new orders worth ₹116.95 crore (excluding GST) from the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD), Canara Bank, and the National Horticulture Board. ALSO READ | Ambuja, NCL, India Cements seen favourably placed on charts; eye 13% upside According to the company's exchange filing, NBCC (India) has received an order worth ₹29.49 crore from NIEPMD for Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services for the construction of a new campus for the Composite Regional Centre (CRC) at Pudhupatti, Madurai, Tamil Nadu.