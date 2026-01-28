Nifty outlook, 3 stocks to buy today by Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal

It formed a bullish candle on the daily frame with a longer lower shadow, indicating that, despite the overall volatility, support-based buying is intact. Now it has to cross and hold above 25,200 for strength to rebuild towards 25,400, then 25,500 zones, while supports can be seen at 25,000 then 24,900 zones.

On the option front, the Maximum Call OI is at 25,500 then 26,000 strike, while the Maximum Put OI is at 25,000 then 24,300 strike. Call writing is seen at 26,000, then 25,500 strike, while Put writing is seen at 25,000, then 24,300 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24,700 to 25,700 zones, while an immediate range is between 24,900 to 25,400 levels.

Stocks to buy recommended by Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal

Buy HCLTECH CMP: ₹1,720, Stop-loss: ₹1,665, Target: ₹1,830

Stock has broken out from a consolidation zone on the daily chart after a bounce up from its 50 DEMA. The RSI indicator is rising, which confirms the bullish momentum.

Buy SAIL CMP: ₹155.56, Stop-loss: ₹152, Target: ₹165

Stock has formed a bullish “Pole & Flag” pattern, suggesting a continuation of the uptrend. The up move is supported by higher-than-average traded volumes. The ADX line is rising, which confirms the strength of the bullish trend.

Buy OIL CMP: ₹448, Stop-loss: ₹434, Target: ₹478

The Stock is retesting its breakout from a ‘Symmetrical Triangle” pattern with a strong bodied bullish candle on the daily chart. It has bounced up from its 200 DEMA support zones. The MACD indicator is rising, which confirms the positive momentum.