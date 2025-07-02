Home / Markets / News / Nifty holds bullish trend; two breakout stocks with up to 6% returns

Nifty holds bullish trend; two breakout stocks with up to 6% returns

Nifty remains in a bullish zone, holding firm above key moving averages. Bank of Maharashtra and Maharashtra Seamless are the breakout stocks to watch

market, stock trading, trading
market, stock trading, trading
Vinay Rajani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 7:46 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nifty View

In a largely subdued trading session, the Nifty experienced a muted performance, remaining confined within the previous day's range. After an initial hour of volatility, the index saw minimal swings throughout the remainder of the session, ultimately closing with a modest gain of 24 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 25,541. 
 
Despite this quiet day, Nifty’s overarching trend remains bullish, as it continues to hold above all its key moving averages. Looking ahead, the level of 24,450 is expected to act as short-term support, while 25,670 could offer resistance to the index.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

Buy Bank of Maharashtra CMP: ₹58.3 | SL: ₹54.7 | Target: ₹61.7

The Bank of Maharashtra stock price has broken out from a bullish “Flag” pattern on the weekly chart. Short-term moving averages are trading above medium- and long-term moving averages, indicating bullish momentum. PSU Bank index has surpassed the previous swing resistance.

Buy Maharashtra Seamless CMP: ₹758 | SL: ₹743 | Target: ₹796

The Maharashtra Seamless stock price has broken out of a multi-week consolidation. Price breakout is accompanied by a jump in volumes. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on the daily chart. Stock is placed above all key moving averages. 
 
(Disclaimer: This article is by Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty up; Asian markets mixed; Crizac IPO opens for subscription

Premium

Strong growth to keep valuations of EMS majors at elevated levels

Premium

Ola, Paytm crash up to 50% in H1 2025; are new-age stocks worth buying now?

AstraZeneca considers moving its stock market listing to US: Report

Sunil Jayawant Kadam takes charge as Sebi's new executive director

Topics :MarketsStocks callsTechinical callsNifty OutlookMarket OutlookMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50S&P BSE SensexBank of MaharashtraMaharashtra SeamlessThe Smart Investor

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story