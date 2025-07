Nifty holds bullish trend; two breakout stocks with up to 6% returns

Nifty View

In a largely subdued trading session, the Nifty experienced a muted performance, remaining confined within the previous day's range. After an initial hour of volatility, the index saw minimal swings throughout the remainder of the session, ultimately closing with a modest gain of 24 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 25,541.

Despite this quiet day, Nifty's overarching trend remains bullish, as it continues to hold above all its key moving averages. Looking ahead, the level of 24,450 is expected to act as short-term support, while 25,670 could offer resistance to the index.