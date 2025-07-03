Home / Markets / News / NMDC shares rise 2% amid large trade; 1.66 mn shares change hands on BSE

NMDC
Photo: X@nmdclimited
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 11:22 AM IST
NMDC share price rose 2 per cent in trade on Thursday, logging an intraday high at ₹69.64 per share on BSE amid heavy volumes. On BSE, at 10:43 AM, 1.66 million shares were traded while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 18.27 million shares changed hands. 
 
At 10: 24 AM, NMDC share price was trading 1.98 per cent higher at ₹69.38 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.42 per cent at 83,757.72. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹60,909.71 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹85.03 per share and 52-week low was at ₹59.56 per share.

NMDC block deal detail

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, 3.4 million shares were traded in multiple block deals. BSE shareholding pattern shows that the government-owned a 60.79 per cent stake in the company, as of March 2025.
 
That apart, as of March 2025, mutual funds held a 7.42 per cent stake, and insurance companies held a 7.61 per cent stake. 

NMDC June sales data

In June, the company produced 3.57 MT of iron ore as compared to 3.37 MT in June 2024. The company's iron ore sales in June stood at 3.58 MT as against 3.73 MT. 
 
The state-owned company recently slashed prices of iron ore lump and its fines by ₹600 and ₹500 per tonne, respectively, with immediate effect. 
It has fixed the price of lump ore at ₹5,700 per tonne and fines at ₹4,850 a tonne, the country's largest iron ore miner said in a regulatory filing. 
Lump ores or high-grade iron ores contain 65.5 per cent iron content, while fines are inferior-grade ores with 64 per cent or less iron content.
 
The prices were effective from July 1, 2025, inclusive of royalty, district mineral fund (DMF), National Mineral Exploration Trust (DMET) and exclude cess, forest permit fee, transit fee, GST, environmental cess and other taxes.
 
Iron ore is one of the key raw materials used in the manufacturing of steel, and any movement in its prices has a direct impact on rates of steel, an alloy widely used in segments like construction, infrastructure, automobile and railways.
 
Hyderabad-based NMDC (formerly known as National Mineral Development Corporation) under the Ministry of Steel contributes around 17-20 per cent to India's total iron ore production.

Topics :NMDCBuzzing stocksS&P BSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAY

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

