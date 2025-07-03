NMDC shares rise 2% amid large trade; 1.66 mn shares change hands on BSE

NMDC share price rose 2 per cent in trade on Thursday, logging an intraday high at ₹69.64 per share on BSE amid heavy volumes. On BSE, at 10:43 AM, 1.66 million shares were traded while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 18.27 million shares changed hands.

NMDC block deal detail

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, 3.4 million shares were traded in multiple block deals. BSE shareholding pattern shows that the government-owned a 60.79 per cent stake in the company, as of March 2025.

That apart, as of March 2025, mutual funds held a 7.42 per cent stake, and insurance companies held a 7.61 per cent stake.

NMDC June sales data

In June, the company produced 3.57 MT of iron ore as compared to 3.37 MT in June 2024. The company's iron ore sales in June stood at 3.58 MT as against 3.73 MT.

The state-owned company recently slashed prices of iron ore lump and its fines by ₹600 and ₹500 per tonne, respectively, with immediate effect.