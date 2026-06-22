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NSE, Bharat Metal Exchange join hands for non-ferrous metal derivatives

NSE and Bharat Metal Exchange will jointly develop non-ferrous metal derivatives as SEBI proposes further easing of tech rules for market infrastructure institutions

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BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 10:54 PM IST
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NSE and BME join hands for non-ferrous metal derivatives 
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bharat Metal Exchange (BME) announced on Monday that they will be jointly developing non-ferrous metal derivatives. The exchange noted that the partnership aims to strengthen market participation and support the development of efficient hedging tools for stakeholders across the non-ferrous metal value chain. “The collaboration will facilitate engagement with producers, consumers, processors, traders, importers, exporters, industry associations, and financial market participants to encourage broader adoption of exchange-based risk management solutions,” the exchange noted.
 
Sebi proposes further relaxation in tech framework for MIIs 
 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a series of changes to its technology and audit framework for market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), aimed at rationalising provisions and reducing duplication. This is the fourth such consultation paper in the series to ease of doing business for MIIs. Certain cyber security and reporting provisions are proposed to be deleted where already covered under the Cyber Security and Cyber Resilience Framework.
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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 10:54 PM IST

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