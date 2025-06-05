Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 09:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Force Motors share gains 4% on robust May sales; check key numbers here

Force Motors share gains 4% on robust May sales; check key numbers here

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Force Motors share price: Automobile major Force Motors shares rose up to 4.09 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹12,838 per share on Thursday, June 5, 2025. 
 
At 9:30 AM, Force Motors shares were off day’s high, and were trading 1.23 per cent higher at ₹12,485. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.33 per cent higher at 81,268.67 levels.  Catch Stock Market Updates Today LIVE
 

Why did Force Motors share price rise in trade today?

 
The company’s total sales grew 19.14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 3,088 units in May 2025, from 2,592 units in May 2024.
 
 
Domestic sales including Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV), Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Utility Vehicles (UV) and Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) jumped 24.46 per cent Y-o-Y to 3,002 units in May 2025, as against 2,412 units in May 2024.

However, Force Motors' exports dropped massively, down 52.22 per cent Y-o-Y to 86 units in May 2025, from 180 units in May 2024.
 

Force Motors Q4 results

 
Force Motors reported a sharp rise in its fourth-quarter profit, driven by robust sales of its multi-seater vans—commonly used as school buses and ambulances—and a major one-time gain. 
 
The company’s consolidated net profit jumped to ₹435 crore in the quarter ended March 31, up from ₹140 crore a year earlier. Profit before exceptional items and tax rose 27.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹273 crore. The results were further boosted by a one-time income of ₹395 crore from government incentives.
 
Total sales during the quarter climbed 19.5 per cent, supported by increased government spending and strong demand for passenger carriers, a segment that forms a major part of Force Motors' commercial fleet. Revenue from operations rose 17.1 per cent to ₹2,356 crore, while total expenses increased 16 per cent to ₹2,106 crore, primarily due to an 11.7 per cent rise in material costs. 
 

About Force Motors

 
Force Motors, established in 1958 by N K Firodia, is an automobile manufacturer recognised for its wide range of commercial vehicles, including Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Multi-Utility Vehicles (MUVs), and Small Commercial Vehicles (SCVs). 
 
With a strong focus on affordability and utility, the company has built a reputation for reliability in commercial transport. A key strength of Force Motors lies in its fully vertically integrated operations—designing, developing, and manufacturing core components such as engines, gearboxes, axles, and chassis entirely in-house. This allows greater control over quality and cost-efficiency across its production process.
 
In addition to its domestic offerings, Force Motors has established major international collaborations. 
 
Since 1997, the company has been supplying engines to Mercedes-Benz India, with over 152,000 units delivered. 
 
In 2015, it expanded this capability by beginning engine production for BMW’s India-made cars and SUVs. 
 
The company is also evolving with the times through its digital transformation initiative, "DigiForce," aimed at enhancing operational efficiency. 
 
Its product portfolio now includes not just commercial vehicles but also specialised models for off-road, recreational, and military use, reflecting its growing versatility and technological advancement.
 

Force Motors Market trends Auto sales

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

