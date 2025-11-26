Home / Markets / News / Nureca shares hit 5% upper circuit as board to consider buyback on Nov 28

Nureca shares hit 5% upper circuit as board to consider buyback on Nov 28

The company was supposed to consider a buyback in a meeting on November 10, 2025, which was then postponed due to the non-availability of the majority of the Independent Directors of the company

Nureca share price
Photo: Shutterstock
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 11:39 AM IST
Nureca shares hit a 5 per cent upper circuit on the BSE, at ₹267.5 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company’s fixed date to discuss buyback offer as November 28, 2025.
 
At 10:56 AM, Nureca’s share price was trading 4.98 per cent higher at ₹267.5 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.84 per cent at 85,300.75.
 
“We wish to further intimate you that the meeting to consider a proposal of buyback of equity shares of Nureca Limited is now scheduled to be held on Friday, November 28, 2025,” the filing read.
 
The company was supposed to consider a buyback in a meeting on November 10, 2025, which was then postponed due to the non-availability of the majority of the Independent Directors of the company. 
 
“This is with reference to our letter dated November 5, 2025, regarding Intimation of Board Meeting which was scheduled to be held today on Monday, November 10, 2025 to consider a proposal of buyback of equity shares of the Nureca Limited (“Company”). In this regard, please be informed that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is being postponed sine die due to non-availability of the majority of Independent Directors of the Company,” the filing read.   ALSO READ | MCX shares cross ₹10,000-mark; zoom 130% from March low; upside left? 
A buyback, or share repurchase, is when a company buys its own shares from existing shareholders, either through the stock market or via a tender offer at a specified price. This reduces the number of shares available in the market, which typically boosts earnings per share (EPS) and can support the share price. Companies undertake buybacks to return excess cash to shareholders, signal confidence that the stock is undervalued, offset dilution from employee stock options, or improve financial ratios such as return on equity.
 
Nureca specialises in home healthcare and wellness products. Its leading brands include Dr Trust, Dr Physio and Trumom. Over 1.24 crore Dr Trust products have been sold to families in five countries globally. The company products portfolio in catergories such as: Chronic disease products, orthopaedic products , lifestyle products, nutrition, mother and baby care and connected devices.

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

