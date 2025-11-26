Nureca shares hit a 5 per cent upper circuit on the BSE, at ₹267.5 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company’s fixed date to discuss buyback offer as November 28, 2025.

At 10:56 AM, Nureca’s share price was trading 4.98 per cent higher at ₹267.5 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.84 per cent at 85,300.75.

“We wish to further intimate you that the meeting to consider a proposal of buyback of equity shares of Nureca Limited is now scheduled to be held on Friday, November 28, 2025,” the filing read.

The company was supposed to consider a buyback in a meeting on November 10, 2025, which was then postponed due to the non-availability of the majority of the Independent Directors of the company. "This is with reference to our letter dated November 5, 2025, regarding Intimation of Board Meeting which was scheduled to be held today on Monday, November 10, 2025 to consider a proposal of buyback of equity shares of the Nureca Limited ("Company"). In this regard, please be informed that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is being postponed sine die due to non-availability of the majority of Independent Directors of the Company," the filing read.