Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 02:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Power plans Rs 10,000 cr ingots and wafers plant in Odisha

Tata Power plans Rs 10,000 cr ingots and wafers plant in Odisha

The company, which currently has 4.55 GW of cell and module manufacturing capacity, aims to backward integrate ingots and wafers into its solar cell and panel production

solar, solar power, china

Ingots and wafers are key raw materials used in the production of solar cells and modules, as well as semiconductor chips | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Tata Power Company Ltd on Thursday said it plans to set up a 10-GW ingots and wafers manufacturing facility in Odisha at an investment of Rs 10,000 crore.

Ingots and wafers are key raw materials used in the production of solar cells and modules, as well as semiconductor chips, it said in a release.

The company, which currently has 4.55 GW of cell and module manufacturing capacity, aims to backward integrate ingots and wafers into its solar cell and panel production for both domestic use and export markets, it said.

"Tata Power is evaluating two possible locations like Gopalpur in Ganjam district and Cuttack for its ingots and wafers facility. Both locations offer proximity to the port," the release said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts

Mahindra Holidays eyes to open first luxury Signature Resort in FY27

real estate

Tata Realty takes ₹1,280 crore loan from DBS Bank for Gurugram project

Paytm, UPI

Paytm arm PPSL gets RBI approval to operate as payment aggregator

Mining at Copper World project

Patel Engineering gets ₹800 crore mining-related work order in Chhattisgarh

Technology, Startups, Space startup, Food delivery

Cloudextel secures ₹200 cr debt to boost AI-ready digital infrastructure

Topics : Tata Power Tata Power Solar Odisha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGoogle Map Gemini AI IntegrationCyclone SenyarSensex All Time HighH-1B Visa ScamBlack Friday SaleHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon