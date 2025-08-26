Home / Markets / News / Ola Electric gains 5% on PLI certification; Q2 profitability boost expected

Ola Electric gains 5% on PLI certification; Q2 profitability boost expected

Ola Electric shares rose 5 per cent on Tuesday, logging an intra-day high at ₹51.1 per share on BSE, after the company secured Production Linked Incentive (PLI) certification for its Gen 3 Scooter

Ola Electric, OLA
Ola Electric, OLA(Photo: Reuters)
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ola Electric shares rose 5 per cent on Tuesday, logging an intra-day high at ₹51.1 per share on BSE. At 10:37 AM, Ola Electric's share price was trading 3.48 per cent higher at ₹50.28 per share. 
 
In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.76 per cent at 81,012.07. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹22,190.89 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹133.02 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹39.58.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Why were Ola Electric shares buzzing in trade? 

The buying on the counter came after the company secured Production Linked Incentive (PLI) certification for its Gen 3 Scooter Portfolio. 
 
“This certification was granted by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) under the aegis of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India to all of seven Ola S1 Gen 3 scooters,” the filing read. 
 
Ola Electric’s Gen 2 and Gen 3 scooter portfolio now stands PLI-certified. The Gen 3 portfolio, comprising of S1 Pro 3 kWh, S1 Pro 4 kWh, S1 Pro+ 4 kWh, S1 X 2 kWh, S1 X 3 kWh, S1 X 4 kWh, and S1 X+ 4 kWh, represents the majority of the company’s current sales. As a result, this certification is set to significantly enhance Ola Electric’s profitability from Q2 FY26 onwards.
 
“Securing PLI certification for our Gen 3 scooters, which form the bulk of our sales, is a critical step towards profitability. This will directly strengthen our cost structure and margins, enabling us to deliver sustainable growth. With our auto business targeted to turn Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisaton (Ebitda) positive, the certification acts as a strong catalyst to achieve that goal while ensuring our customers continue to get the best-in-class EVs at highly competitive prices,” said a spokesperson, Ola Electric Mobility. 
 
The PLI certification makes Ola Electric eligible for incentives ranging from 13 per cent to 18 per cent of the determined sales value (DSV) until 2028, according to the filing. 
 
During its annual ‘Sankalp’ event, the company also announced S1 Pro Sport with 5.2 kWh and 4 kWh, S1 Pro+ 5.2 kWh, and Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh powered by the 4680 Bharat Cell, starting at an introductory price of ₹1,49,999, ₹1,69,999 and ₹1,89,999, respectively. S1 Pro Sport deliveries are set to commence in January 2026, while deliveries of S1 Pro+ 5.2 kWh and Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh start this Navratri.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Tariff woes drag D-St; Sensex sinks 600 pts, Nifty below 24,800; India VIX up 5%

Sun, Lupin, Dr Reddy's drop up to 4%; why are pharma stocks falling today?

Down 50%? What's behind the drop in HDFC Bank share price today

Sai Life Sciences slips 5% on heavy volumes; should you buy, sell or hold?

Anlon Healthcare IPO opens today: Should you bid? Here's what analysts say

Topics :Ola Electric MobilityBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMARKETS TODAYMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE NiftyNew Nifty50 constituentsNifty50

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story