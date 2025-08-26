Down 50%? What's behind the drop in HDFC Bank share price today

Shares of HDFC Bank saw a technical correction of over 50 per cent on Tuesday from its previous close as the stock was trading ex-bonus on the national bourses.

However, after adjusting for the bonus issue, the stock fell as much as 1.44 per cent in Tuesday's intraday session to ₹968.00 on the BSE. As of 10:23 AM, the stock was down 1.28 per cent at ₹969.65 per share compared to a 0.70 per cent decline in the benchmark BSE Sensex.

With this, the stock was trading lower for the third straight session. The counter has risen 9.3 per cent this year, compared to a 4.9 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. HDFC Bank has a total market capitalisation of ₹14.87 trillion.

Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here HDFC Bank bonus issue details The private sector lender had announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., 1 equity share for every 1 equity share held by shareholders. The record date for this corporate action is August 27, 2025. 'Ex-date' refers to the date when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends or bonus shares. New buyers of the stock will not be eligible to receive these benefits. This marks the lender's first-ever bonus issue. Previously, the company had split one share of ₹10 into five shares of ₹2 each in 2011, and later split one share of ₹2 into two shares of ₹1 each in 2019, as per reports.

How to trade HDFC Bank post bonus issue? ALSO READ: Sun, Lupin, Dr Reddy's drop up to 4%; why are pharma stocks falling today? The lender is showing profit-taking at the higher levels and the structure appears to be weak in the short term, according to Nilesh Jain, head of derivatives and technical research at Centrum Broking Ltd. "The immediate support is at ₹945, and the resistance is at the ₹1000 mark. It is likely to be tested it's support levels." Analysts' views after Q1 results HDFC Bank reported a 12.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹18,155 crore in the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26). Its provisions jumped to ₹14,441 crore in the quarter, which includes ₹9,000 crore of floating provisions and ₹1,700 crore of additional contingent provisions.