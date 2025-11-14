Oswal Pumps share price jumps 6% on strong Q2 results; key numbers inside

Oswal Pumps share price today: Solar pump manufacturers Oswal Pumps shares were in demand on Friday, November 14, 2025, with the scrip rose up to 5.95 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹674.75 per share.

At 1:32 PM, Oswal Pumps' share was trading 2.57 per cent at ₹653.15 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.28 per cent lower at 84,238.66 levels.

Why did Oswal Pumps shares rise today?

The company’s profit after tax (PAT) jumped 48.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹97.5 crore, compared with ₹65.8 crore in Q2FY25.

Total income surged 75.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹546.5 crore, driven largely by ongoing execution of PM Kusum and Magel Tyala orders. ALSO READ | 7 stocks gain up to 104% in FY26 as PAT up over 50% in Q1, Q2; Buy or sell? Vivek Gupta, chairman and managing director of Oswal Pumps, said the company maintained its growth momentum, recording a 6.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) rise in total income. He attributed this to strong order execution under government-backed schemes. Operationally, Ebitda rose 32.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹134.8 crore, though the Ebitda margin contracted sharply to 24.7 per cent, down 803 basis points (bps) from 32.7 per cent a year earlier.

Gupta explained that the margin squeeze was mainly due to a 7.5 per cent cut in PM Kusum and Magel Tyala tender rates, affecting over 80 per cent of core revenue. Additional one-off factors, including ₹40 crore of low-margin module sales and a ₹2.5 crore expense toward increasing the authorised capital of a subsidiary, resulted in an estimated 180 bps hit to margins. He added that the company expects margin recovery starting Q3FY26. Despite these pressures, Oswal Pumps managed to soften the impact through value engineering and operational efficiencies, recovering about 285 bps. Gupta said ongoing backward integration and efficiency projects should improve operating profitability by another 1 per cent by Q4FY26. PAT margin for the quarter stood at a healthy 17.8 per cent.