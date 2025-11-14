7 stocks gain up to 104% in FY26 as PAT up over 50% in Q1, Q2; Buy or sell?

As Q2 earnings
season draws to a close, an analysis of the Nifty 500 index constituents reveals that 1 in every 12 companies (a total of 42) reported over 50 per cent growth in net profit in the two quarters thus far in the financial year 2025-26.
Against this, the following 7 stocks have rewarded investors with up to 104 per cent share price appreciation on the back of earnings boost. The 7 stocks are - HBL Engineering, GE Vernova T&D India, Syrma SGS Technology, Force Motors, Hitachi Energy India, Laurus Labs and BSE.
Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 index has rallied 10 per cent, and the broader Nifty 500 index 11.6 per cent as of November 13, 2025 in FY26.
Will these 7 stocks be able to extend the market rally or is it time to book some gains? Here's what the technical charts suggest.
HBL Engineering
Current Price: ₹1,007
Likely Target: ₹1,175
Upside Potential: 16.7%
Support: ₹946; ₹930; ₹900
Resistance: ₹1,038; ₹1,097 HBL Engineering stock
has near support at ₹946; while the broader trend is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹930 - ₹900 support zone. On the upside, the stock can potentially extend the rally to ₹1,175; with interim resistance anticipated around ₹1,038 and ₹1,097 levels.
GE Vernova T&D
Current Price: ₹3,078
Likely Target: ₹3,500
Upside Potential: 13.7%
Support: ₹3,022; ₹2,970; ₹2,770
Resistance: ₹3,170; ₹3,300; ₹3,400 GE Vernova T&D share
has thus far hit a record high at ₹3,324. The stock can potentially surge to ₹3,500 on the upside, with interim resistance likely around ₹3,170, ₹3,300 and ₹3,400 levels. The trend is likely to remain up above ₹2,770, with support visible around the 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) at ₹3,022 and the 50-DMA at ₹2,970.
Syrma SGS Technology
Current Price: ₹888
Likely Target: ₹1,080
Upside Potential: 21.6%
Support: ₹842; ₹810; ₹770
Resistance: ₹923; ₹960; ₹1,010
The near-term bias for Syrma SGS
is likely to be upbeat as long as the stock holds above ₹842, below which support is seen at ₹810 and ₹770 levels. On the upside, the stock can spurt to ₹1,080; with intermediate resistance likely around ₹923, ₹960 and ₹1,010.
Force Motors
Current Price: ₹17,500
Likely Target: ₹20,700
Upside Potential: 18.3%
Support: ₹17,350; ₹16,335
Resistance: ₹18,640; ₹19,780 Force Motors stock
is seen trading around its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹17,350. The bias is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock trades above ₹16,335. On the upside, the stock can bounce back to ₹20,700, with interim resistance seen around ₹18,640 and ₹19,780.
Hitachi Energy
Current Price: ₹21,475
Likely Target: ₹24,550
Upside Potential: 14.3%
Support: ₹20,950; ₹19,900; ₹19,200
Resistance: ₹22,100; ₹22,800; ₹23,500 Hitachi Energy (POWERINDIA)
has surged nearly 21 per cent so far in November, following a three-month dip. The stock once again is trading at life-time highs, and can possibly jump to ₹24,550, with interim resistance likely at ₹22,100, ₹22,800 and ₹23,500. The bias is likely to be positive above ₹19,200, with interim support visible at ₹20,950 and ₹19,900.
Laurus Labs
Current Price: ₹1,005
Likely Target: ₹910
Downside Risk: 9.5%
Support: ₹980; ₹950
Resistance: ₹1,045 Laurus Labs stock
is trading in an overbought zone, wherein the stock may face resistance around the Fibonacci extension at ₹1,045. On the downside, ₹980 is a key bullish pivot; break and sustained trade below the same can see the stock dip towards ₹910 on profit-taking. Interim support can be expected around ₹950 levels.
BSE
Current Price: ₹2,816
Likely Target: ₹3,460
Upside Potential: 22.9%
Support: ₹2,740; ₹2,615; ₹2,550; ₹2,450
Resistance: ₹3,030; ₹3,197; ₹3,460; ₹3,674 BSE share
is likely to trade with a bullish bias as long as it quotes above ₹2,740; below which support for the stock is seen at ₹2,615, ₹2,550 and ₹2,450 levels. On the upside, the stock is seen headed towards its all-time high of ₹3,030. On the upside, the stock can zoom to ₹3,885 levels in the bullish case scenario. Intermediate hurdles for BSE can be anticipated around ₹3,197, ₹3,460 and ₹3,674.