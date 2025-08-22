Friday, August 22, 2025 | 09:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP

Once the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the shipping and logistics company, Shreeji Shipping Global IPO shares, is likely to be finalised today, Friday, August 22, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Thursday, August 21, receiving strong participation from investors and was oversubscribed over 58 times.

Here's how to check Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment status online – Direct links

Once the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue.
 
Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment status:
 
 
Check Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Also Read

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO

Last day! Shreeji Shipping Global IPO ends; check subscription status, GMP

Patel Retail IPO

Patel Retail IPO closes today: Subscription nears 40x, GMP up 19%

Gem Aromatics IPO

Retail investors drive demand for Gem Aromatics IPO; subscription nears 2x

Mangal Electrical IPO

Mangal Electrical IPO opens today: GMP up 4%; should you park your money?

Vikram Solar IPO

Vikram Solar IPO opens: Analysts bet on long-term outlook; should you bid?

 
Check Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO final subscription status

The ₹410.71 crore public offering of Shreeji Shipping Global, offered at a price band of ₹240–₹252 with a lot size of 58 shares, received bids for 66,28,01,380 shares against the 1,14,08,600 shares on offer. This led to an oversubscription of 58.10 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the BSE.
 
The IPO witnessed the highest participation from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed 110.41 times the portion reserved for them. This was followed by the non-institutional investors (NIIs), at 72.70 times. Meanwhile, retail investors oversubscribed their category by 21.94 times.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Shreeji Shipping Global continue to command a strong premium in the grey market on Friday. Sources tracking unofficial market activity reported that Shreeji Shipping Global shares were trading at around ₹290 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹38, or 15.08 per cent, over the upper end of the issue price.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO listing forecast

Shares of Shreeji Shipping Global are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. If the current grey market trends hold, Shreeji Shipping Global shares may list around ₹290 per share, yielding a return of over 15 per cent. However, these estimates are speculative, as the grey market is unregulated, and the GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.
 

About Shreeji Shipping Global

Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd (SSG) is a provider of shipping and logistics solutions for dry bulk cargo and operates at various ports and jetties in India & Sri Lanka. As of Mar’25, SSG provided its services at more than 20 ports and jetties and operated a fleet of 83 vessels (consisting of barges, mini bulk carriers, tugboats, and floating cranes) and 376 earthmoving equipment (consisting of material handling machines, excavators, pay loaders, etc.).

More From This Section

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals muted start amid caution ahead of Fed chair speech

Ajay Khandelwal, fund manager, Motilal Oswal AMC

GST 2.0, S&P upgrade may spur FII reweighting to India: Motilal Oswal AMCpremium

silver trading silver investment

Trading Strategy: Here's how to trade Silver today; key levels to watch

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian shares choppy, dollar steady as traders await Powell speech

share market, stock market

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 22: Apollo Hospitals, Eternal, Hindalco, Vedanta

Topics : IPO allotment IPO GMP IPO listing time IPOs IPO REVIEW initial public offerings IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 8:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOrgan Donations Myths and FactsG Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon