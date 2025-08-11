Monday, August 11, 2025 | 03:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / L&T bags over ₹15,000 crore Adani Power order for 6,400 MW thermal project

L&T bags over ₹15,000 crore Adani Power order for 6,400 MW thermal project

L&T to build eight 800 MW thermal power units for Adani Power under a contract worth more than ₹15,000 crore, boosting India's baseload electricity capacity

L&T wins ₹15,000 crore Adani Power order to set up 6,400 MW thermal project, marking a major boost to India’s power infrastructure.

L&T secures ultra-mega Adani Power order for 6,400 MW capacity

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) has won an ultra-mega contract from Adani Power Ltd to set up eight thermal power units of 800 MW each, totalling 6,400 MW of generation capacity. Under L&T’s classification, ultra-mega orders are those valued at over ₹15,000 crore.
 
The project will be executed by L&T Energy – CarbonLite Solutions (LTECLS), the group’s specialised vertical for advanced power and low-carbon technologies, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.
 
The scope includes the complete design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and commissioning of Boiler-Turbine-Generator packages, along with auxiliaries and associated mechanical, electrical, and control and instrumentation systems.
 
 
“In today’s dynamic energy landscape, where India’s demand for reliable and affordable power continues to grow, this order from the Adani Group reinforces our role as a leading partner in building the country’s critical energy infrastructure,” Deputy Managing Director & President, L&T Subramanian Sarma said.
 
Adani Power, the country’s largest private-sector thermal power producer with over 18,000 MW of installed capacity, said the project would further bolster its ability to meet India’s baseload electricity needs. The development also strengthens the companies’ long-standing association, blending L&T’s engineering and execution expertise with Adani’s focus on dependable and efficient energy supply.
 
Following the release of the order, Larsen & Toubro Ltd's share price increased 1.53 per cent to ₹3661.95 at 2:44 pm on the BSE.

More From This Section

Shipping Corp

State-run Shipping Corp of India to buy 26 local vessels in $2 bn deal

Tesla Delhi Aerocity showrrom

Tesla opens showroom in Delhi Aerocity, EV deliveries to begin by Sept

real estate, realty firms

Keystone Realtors buys 3 Mumbai land parcels to build homes worth ₹7,700 cr

ICICI Bank

Civil society protests ICICI Bank's savings account minimum balance hike

Divestment, privatisation, stake sale, disinvestment

JM Financial unit to sell 2.1% stake in JMFHLL to Bajaj Allianz Life

Topics : L&T Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Larsen & Tourbo L&T BS Web Reports Adani Power Thermal Power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon