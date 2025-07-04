Friday, July 04, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ujjivan Small Fin slips 7% on releasing Q1FY26 business update; Details

Ujjivan Small Fin slips 7% on releasing Q1FY26 business update; Details

Ujjivan Small Finance share price lost 6.7 per cent, logging an intraday low at ₹45.83 per share after the company released its Q1 update

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank shares slipped 6.7 per cent in trade, logging an intraday low at ₹45.83 per share. The stock slipped after the small finance bank released its Q1 business update.
 
At 1:06 PM, Ujjivan Small Finance shares were trading 2.6 per cent lower at ₹47.88 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.14 per cent at 83,126.51.
 
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹9,266.44 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹51.8 per share and 52-week low was at ₹30.85 per share.   Catch Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 120 pts, Nifty tests 25,350
 

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q1 update 

The bank's current account savings account (CASA) for the quarter stood at ₹9,378 crore as compared to ₹8,334 crore a year ago, up 12.5 per cent. However, CASA fell 2.5 per cent on a sequential basis. 
 
Its CASA ratio for Q1 stood at 24.3 per cent as against 25.6 per cent a year ago and 25.6 per cent in Q4FY25. 

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Top stock picks for today, June 9: Arkade Developers, ABREL and more

markets, stock market, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain

This defence stock, 2 smallcaps flag bullish signal on charts; details here

PremiumAjay Kanwal, Jana SFB, BFSI

Jana Small Finance Bank may apply for universal bank licence this month

Q4 results

Ujjivan SFB Q4 results: PAT slumps 75% to Rs 83 cr, income rises 4.4%

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors

These 2 smallcap stocks trade above 200-DMA after 11 months. Time to buy?

 
The banks' gross loan book increased 10.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹33,287 crore as compared to ₹30,069 crore.  ALSO READ | CreditAccess Grameen surges 9%, stock nears 52-week high; here's why  However, the overall disbursement fell 12.1 per cent to ₹6,543 crore as compared to ₹7,440 crore in Q4FY25, down 12.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis. 
The bank's gross non-performing asset (GNPA) for the quarter under review stood at 2.5 per cent as against 2.2 per cent in Q4FY25 and 2.3 per cent a year ago. 
 
Recently, Avenue Capital and State Bank of India (SBI)-backed Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd (ARCIL) has acquired Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's (SFB’s) non-performing microfinance portfolio of ₹365.5 crore for ₹34.26 crore, translating into a recovery of just 9.39 per cent, or over 90 per cent haircut, for the lender, said sources aware of the development.  ALSO READ | Suryoday Small Finance Bank shares climb 5% on releasing Q1FY26 update

About Ujjivan Small Finance

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offers a comprehensive range of products including microbanking loans, MSME and business finance, affordable housing and vehicle loans, as well as a suite of savings, fixed deposits, and current account offerings tailored for individuals and small businesses. Its savings accounts come with competitive interest rates of up to 7.5 per cent per annum, and the bank actively supports NRI banking and third-party investment services. 
   

More From This Section

SML Isuzu

SML Isuzu zooms 44% in 6 days; what's fuelling the automobile stock?

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 120 pts, Nifty tests 25,350; Metal index down 1%, BSE 6%

Gujarat Energy Transmission Company, Power Sector, ipo, investment, public-private partnership

Early monsoon may dent power cos earnings in near-term, say analysts

Stock market

Sensex, Nifty fall on profit booking; defence, capital market stocks shine

Stock market

Who is Jane Street, the US trading firm under Sebi scanner in India

Topics : Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDelhi Weather TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon