Ujjivan Small Fin slips 7% on releasing Q1FY26 business update; Details

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank shares slipped 6.7 per cent in trade, logging an intraday low at ₹45.83 per share. The stock slipped after the small finance bank released its Q1 business update.
At 1:06 PM, Ujjivan Small Finance shares were trading 2.6 per cent lower at ₹47.88 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.14 per cent at 83,126.51.
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹9,266.44 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹51.8 per share and 52-week low was at ₹30.85 per share.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q1 update
The bank's current account savings account (CASA) for the quarter stood at ₹9,378 crore as compared to ₹8,334 crore a year ago, up 12.5 per cent. However, CASA fell 2.5 per cent on a sequential basis.
Its CASA ratio for Q1 stood at 24.3 per cent as against 25.6 per cent a year ago and 25.6 per cent in Q4FY25.
The banks' gross loan book increased 10.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹33,287 crore as compared to ₹30,069 crore. However, the overall disbursement fell 12.1 per cent to ₹6,543 crore as compared to ₹7,440 crore in Q4FY25, down 12.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis.
The bank's gross non-performing asset (GNPA) for the quarter under review stood at 2.5 per cent as against 2.2 per cent in Q4FY25 and 2.3 per cent a year ago.
Recently, Avenue Capital and State Bank of India (SBI)-backed Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd (ARCIL) has acquired Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's (SFB's) non-performing microfinance portfolio of ₹365.5 crore for ₹34.26 crore, translating into a recovery of just 9.39 per cent, or over 90 per cent haircut, for the lender, said sources aware of the development.
About Ujjivan Small Finance
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offers a comprehensive range of products including microbanking loans, MSME and business finance, affordable housing and vehicle loans, as well as a suite of savings, fixed deposits, and current account offerings tailored for individuals and small businesses. Its savings accounts come with competitive interest rates of up to 7.5 per cent per annum, and the bank actively supports NRI banking and third-party investment services.