Power Grid shares drop 3% after mixed Q2 results; should you sell or hold?

Shares of the company fell for the fourth straight session and currently trade at 3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 9.2 per cent this year, compared to a 8.6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Power Grid has a total market capitalisation of ₹2.6 trillion.

Ebitda came in at ₹9,100 crore, down 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), impacted by an increase of ₹740 crore in other expenses. The Ebitda margin fell to 79.4 per cent in the quarter from 86 per cent in the year-ago period, primarily due to higher costs.

Power Grid Corp reported a 5.98 per cent decline in net profit to ₹3,566.08 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, compared with ₹3,793.02 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 1.76 per cent to ₹11,475.95 crore in the September 2025 quarter from ₹11,277.76 crore in the same period a year ago.

Analysts on Power Grid Q2 results

JM Financial said Power Grid Corp reported in-line revenue for the second quarter of FY26, though Ebitda and adjusted profit after tax (PAT) missed estimates by 5 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively, due to a sharp 77 per cent year-on-year rise in other expenses.

Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹11,500 crore, up 2 per cent year-on-year and marginally below JM Financial’s and consensus estimates.

However, Motilal Oswal said that Power Grid reported weaker-than-expected earnings for the second quarter of FY26, as higher other expenses weighed on performance. Reported profit after tax came in at ₹3,550 crore, 4 per cent below estimates, declining 4 per cent year-on-year and 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter.