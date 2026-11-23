Disclaimer: This article is written by Motilal Oswal Wealth Management Research Desk. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

India’s residential real estate market continues to witness steady demand, although growth remains uneven across developers and price segments. The premium and luxury housing categories remain the key growth drivers, supported by end-user upgrades and a growing preference for established developers with a strong delivery track record. In contrast, demand in the sub-₹10 million segment has remained relatively subdued, while some deferrals have been observed in the middle-income category. This reflects a shift in buyer preference towards better-located projects, quality construction, and established brands rather than aggressive pricing.

The sector’s performance during the second quarter of FY27 was mixed, with aggregate pre-sales across the tracked developers rising 26 per cent YoY to ₹428 billion. However, excluding the exceptional contribution from a large luxury housing launch, growth was a modest 3 per cent. Despite the absence of significant launches across several developers, quarterly pre-sales remained among the highest recorded, indicating healthy underlying demand from ongoing projects. Collections grew 14 per cent YoY to ₹258 billion, while operating cash flows also remained strong. Notably, collections growth outpaced pre-sales growth, reflecting healthy execution and cash conversion. Balance sheets continued to remain comfortable, with aggregate net debt declining by approximately ₹14 billion sequentially.

A key factor supporting the sector outlook is the sizeable launch pipeline. Developers added projects with an aggregate gross development value (GDV) of around ₹560 billion during the quarter, while the upcoming launch pipeline stands at approximately ₹1.49 trillion. With a significant portion of launches scheduled for the second half of FY27, sales momentum is expected to improve over the coming quarters. Developers have largely maintained their annual pre-sales guidance, indicating confidence in the demand environment. However, the recovery is unlikely to be uniform across markets. Residential sales across the top eight cities remained largely flat YoY at 258,238 units during the first nine months of 2026. Bengaluru continued to outperform, while NCR witnessed a decline in volumes. Supply dynamics also remain important, particularly in markets where flexible development norms could lead to an increase in inventory.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Going ahead, the combination of sustained demand for premium housing, disciplined project additions, healthy collections and a strong launch pipeline provides a supportive medium-term outlook for the sector. The ability to convert planned launches into sales, maintain execution quality and manage project-level supply will remain critical in determining the next phase of growth. Lodha Developers TP- 1375 Lodha ’s expanding presence across MMR, Bengaluru, Pune and NCR is strengthening its regional diversification and broadening its growth opportunity. The company has a substantial development pipeline, with ~INR2t of unsold GDV providing medium-term launch visibility. Its data center business offers an additional annuity growth opportunity, supported by increased approved power availability of 5GW and plans to scale input power capacity to 1GW by FY30. In 2QFY27, presales grew 10 per cent YoY to INR50.4b, supported by the contribution from Bengaluru, which accounted for 37 per cent of quarterly sales. Revenue increased 18 per cent YoY to INR44.7b, while EBITDA grew 34 per cent to INR14.9b, with margins expanding 412bp to 33.3 per cent. Presales are expected to accelerate in 2HFY27, supported by a launch pipeline of INR191b across key markets and an expected quarterly presales run-rate of INR60-70b. The data center business, including the planned BTS transaction, provides long-term annuity income potential, while improving execution and Palava land monetisation should support cash flows. We maintain FY26-28E presales/collections CAGR of 16 per cent/18 per cent, respectively, with net debt expected to remain comfortable.