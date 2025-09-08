Maruti vs M&M vs TaMo vs Hyundai; which auto stock is worth your portfolio?

Auto stocks - Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hyundai Motor were in focus on Monday amid price cut buzz on lower GST rates, and have gained up to 49% in FY26. Here's a technical check on auto shares.

Technical charts suggest auto stock can gain up to 16% from present levels.