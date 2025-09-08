Auto stocks outlook on price cut buzz
Maruti Suzuki IndiaCurrent Price: ₹14,900 Likely Target: ₹16,500 Upside Potential: 10.7% Support: ₹14,800; ₹14,200 Resistance: ₹15,240; ₹15,950 Maruti Suzuki India stock has been consolidating in recent days, despite the sharp burst towards ₹15,240 levels post GST rejigs. The long-term charts hint at a favourable bias for Maruti with key support likely around ₹14,800 and ₹14,200 levels.
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)Current Price: ₹3,632 Likely Target: ₹4,000 Upside Potential: 10.1% Support: ₹3,580; ₹3,535; ₹3,460 Resistance: ₹3,640; ₹3,825 M&M stock is seen trading above the higher-end of the daily Bollinger Bands for the third straight trading session. The near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock quotes above ₹3,580; below which support for the stock exists at ₹3,535 and ₹3,460 levels.
Hyundai Motor IndiaCurrent Price: ₹2,540 Likely Target: ₹2,800 Upside Potential: 10.2% Support: ₹2,460; ₹2,420; ₹2,300 Resistance: ₹2,585; ₹2,660; ₹2,725 Hyundai Motor stock has witnessed a steady climb post the breakout above its 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA) in May 2025. That apart, the stock has been holding above the trend line support since March 2025.
Tata MotorsCurrent Price: ₹709 Likely Target: ₹820 Upside Potential: 15.7% Support: ₹702; ₹679; ₹660 Resistance: ₹740; ₹785 Tata Motors stock is seen testing the 200-DMA hurdle, which now stands at ₹702 after a gap of 11 months. The stock last traded above this key long-term average on September 30, 2024. The stock needs to sustain above the 200-DMA, for further gains to emerge. On the upside, the stock can extend the rally towards the 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA), which stands at ₹820.
