PSU banks in focus; SBI, Canara Bank gain 2% in subdued market; here's why

Among the individual banks, Canara Bank has gained 2 per cent to ₹150.68 amid heavy volumes. A combined 8.4 million equity shares were changing hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹154.21 on December 2, 2025.

According to the Business Standard report, for the first time, six candidates from the private sector have applied for the post of Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of public sector lender Canara Bank.

Meanwhile, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has re-appointed Ashwini Kumar Tewari as managing director (MD) of SBI for another term from January 27, 2026, to December 31, 2027. His term was scheduled to end in January 2026. Tewari currently oversees corporate banking and subsidiaries at SBI.

Earlier this week, the government appointed Ravi Ranjan as managing director with effect from December 15, 2025, till September 30, 2028.