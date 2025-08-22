PTC Industries jumps 9% on bagging ₹110-cr order from BrahMos Aerospace

ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today, Aug 22: Apollo Hospitals, Eternal, Hindalco, Vedanta PTC Industries shares jumped 9 per cent on Friday, logging an intra-day high at ₹14,559.45 per share on BSE. At 10:12 AM, PTC Industries' share price was trading 6.77 per cent higher at ₹14,260 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.47 per cent at 81,614.77. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹21,247.49 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹17,978 per share and the 52-week low at ₹9,786.3

Why were PTC Industries shares in demand?

The stock buzzed after the company secured an order from BrahMos Aerospace for the supply of critical titanium castings. The deal is valued at ₹110 crore, and the contract has to be executed within 24 months.

“We wish to inform you that the Company has successfully bagged an Order from BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited for the supply of critical titanium castings,” the filing read. PTC’s association with BrahMos dates back to 2019, and the company has consistently supported the programme through the supply of specialised titanium components and raw materials like Titanium mill forms, the company said in a statement. It's added: This latest order represents a significant step forward in the growing partnership between PTC and BrahMos and reflects the shared commitment of both organisations to further the goals of indigenisation and technological self-reliance under the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.