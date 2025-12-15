Monday, December 15, 2025 | 08:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Amber Enterprises is Nuvama's top bet among EMS; check reasons, target here

Amber Enterprises is Nuvama's top bet among EMS; check reasons, target here

Despite a muted season for the broader industry, Amber Enterprises' consumer durables division has remained resilient, Nuvama noted

Amber Enterprises share price

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nuvama Institutional Equities has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on Amber Enterprises with a target of ₹9,100, citing strong consumer durable segment growth despite weak industry season. Amber Enterprises is Nuvama’s top pick in the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) universe.
 
“We bake in the recent acquisition and raw material cost inflation, yielding a modest 6 per cent/2 per cent cut in FY26E/27E earnings per share (EPS),” the brokerage said. 

Key reasons for Nuvama’s bullish stance on Amber Enterprises:

Consumer durables segment outgrowing a weak Industry

Despite a muted season for the broader industry, Amber’s consumer durables division has remained resilient, the brokerage noted. Management is targeting double-digit growth in FY26, as compared to expectations of flat industry growth, after delivering 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in H1 supported by customer addition, product-led upgrades and commercial air conditioner (AC) traction
 
 
However, near-term margins could see some softness due to headwinds from elevated copper prices, INR depreciation and the shift to the new energy-rating regime from January 1, 2026. Over the medium term, management expects the consumer durable division to deliver 15–17 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), led by premiumisation, deeper inverter penetration, expansion in commercial Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) and greater original equipment manufacturers (OEM) outsourcing by brands.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Rapid scale-up in electronics division and margin expansion

In the Electronics business, Amber has reiterated a strong FY26 revenue growth guidance of 40–45 per cent with 8–9 per cent margins. The company is targeting $1 billion revenue by FY29E with 11–13 per cent operating Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin.

Also Read

JK Lakshmi Cement

HDFC Sec says 'Buy' again on JK Lakshmi Cement; 5 drivers behind the call

Stocks to Watch, December 15, 2025

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 15: Swiggy, BEL, Tata Elxsi, Aurobindo Pharma

auto sector

Global headwinds may hit growth prospects of auto parts supplierspremium

stock markets, trading

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 450 pts higher; Nifty at 26,047; Metal, realty lead rally

BHEL stock hits 52-week high in trades on Friday, December 12.

BHEL soars 4%, nears 52-week high; brokerages predict up to 29% more upside

 
Management expects margins to improve from the current 8 per cent to 11–13 per cent over the medium term, led by backward integration, synergy benefits across verticals, product mix and operating leverage.
 
“ Amber is thus emerging as one of the large EMS names in India,” Nuvama noted. 

Mobility: Flat near term, strong upside ahead

Amber’s Mobility division is expected to be largely flat this year, but management sees a strong ramp-up from next year as both Vande Bharat and metro programmes begin contributing meaningfully.
 
Amber supplies HVAC systems, pantries, doors and gangways across various rail platforms and is already the largest player in the metro segment. Management is confident of doubling Mobility revenues by FY28 as these programmes scale up.
 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.

More From This Section

Stock market LIVE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at lower start for benchmarks; Asian markets down

target, ambition

Nifty200 Momentum30: A flip of index switch jolts ₹16K cr across the gridpremium

trading, markets

Street Signs: Nifty rally regains steam, AMC premium rockets, and morepremium

BSE, Stock Markets

Inflation data, trading moves, global trends to drive markets: Analysts

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

FPIs withdraw ₹17,955 cr in Dec, total outflow at ₹1.6 trn in 2025

Topics : Stock Analysis Amber Enterprises Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOPark Medi World IPODigital Ad FraudBondi Beach ShootingDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon