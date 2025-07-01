Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ellenbarrie Industrial shares list at 23% premium on BSE; tops GMP trend

Ellenbarrie Industrial shares list at 23% premium on BSE; tops GMP trend

Prior to the listing, the company's shares were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹57, or 14.25 per cent, with unofficial trading quoting the stock at ₹457 apiece, according to market sources.

Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex gain, Nifty 50 index, Reliance Industries stock, FPI inflows India, foreign portfolio investors, market capitalization BSE, Indian stock market rally, Indian stock market growth, Reliance Industries rally, Sensex Nift

Founded in 1973, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd (EIGL) is a prominent Indian producer and supplier of industrial, medical, and specialty gases.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO listing: Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases made a strong stock market debut on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, listing at ₹492 per share on the BSE—registering a premium of ₹92 or 23 per cent over the issue price of ₹400. On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 486, also reflecting a premium of ₹86 or 21.5 per cent to the IPO price.
 
Ellenbarrie Industrial shares outperformed its grey market expectations. 
 
Prior to the listing, the company’s shares were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹57, or 14.25 per cent, with unofficial trading quoting the stock at ₹457 apiece, according to market sources.
 
 
The ₹852.53 crore IPO comprised a fresh issue of 10 million shares aggregating to ₹400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 11.3 million shares worth ₹452.53 crore. The IPO was open for bidding between June 24 and June 26, 2025, with allotment finalised on June 27. 
 
The IPO price band was fixed at ₹400 per share. Retail investors were required to bid for a minimum of one lot (37 shares) worth ₹14,060. For small non-institutional investors (sNIIs), the minimum application was 14 lots (518 shares), amounting to ₹2,07,200, while for big non-institutional investors (bNIIs), it was 68 lots (2,516 shares), amounting to ₹10,06,400. 

Also Read

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off highs, SMIDs in red; Raymond surges 7%, Gabriel India 20%

share market, stock market

Kalpataru makes flat market debut at ₹414, in-line with GMP estimates

Benchmark indices dropped as much as 2 per cent before recouping half the losses, as uncertainty around the tightly contested US Presidential election, sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and earnings disappointments weighed on t

Stock Market close: D-St snaps 4-day rally; Sensex falls 452 pts; Nifty at 25,517; auto, banks drag

ipo market listing share market

Curefoods India files DRHP with Sebi, aims to raise ₹800 cr for expansion

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stock market close highlights: Sensex tops 84k; Nifty at 25,638; SMIDs gain; Oil & Gas outperforms

 
The company raised ₹255.76 crore from anchor investors ahead of the issue. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited was the book-running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies Limited acted as the registrar.  ALSO READ | Globe Civil Projects IPO listing: Stock debuts at 28% premium on BSE
 
Proceeds from the issue will be used to strengthen Ellenbarrie Industrial’s financial and operational capabilities. Of the total, ₹210 crore will go toward partial or full repayment of outstanding borrowings, reducing leverage and improving the balance sheet. Another ₹104.5 crore is allocated for setting up a new 220 TPD air separation unit at the Uluberia-II plant. The rest of the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
 

About Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases

 
Founded in 1973, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd (EIGL) is a prominent Indian producer and supplier of industrial, medical, and specialty gases. Its portfolio includes oxygen, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, argon, acetylene, nitrous oxide, LPG, welding gases, synthetic air, and dry ice. 
 
The company serves bulk, packaged, and onsite customers across sectors like steel, pharma, healthcare, infrastructure, petrochemicals, railways, and defence.
 
It also offers turnkey project services for air separation units and provides medical gas pipeline systems and equipment such as ventilators and anesthesia workstations. As of FY25, the company had 1,829 customers and operated eight manufacturing facilities across West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh. Its workforce included 281 permanent and 85 contractual employees as of March 31, 2025.
 

More From This Section

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Globe Civil Projects IPO listing: Stock debuts at 28% premium on BSE

Dixon Technologies

Morgan Stanley downgrades Dixon Tech to 'Underweight'; share price falls 3%

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Auto ancillary stock Gabriel India zooms 20%, up 42% in 6 days; here's why

money, financial, cash, rupee

Rupee gains as dollar slump extends; opens 15 paise higher at 85.61/$

Dividend

Dividend stocks: Bharat Seats & 1 other stock to trade ex-date on July 2

Topics : Share Market Today IPO market IPO activity IPO listing time stock market trading stock market listing BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities Share price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon