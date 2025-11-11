Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Reliance Power Q2FY26 results: Net profit at ₹87 crore, rebounds from loss

Reliance Power Q2FY26 results: Net profit at ₹87 crore, rebounds from loss

The board of the company also approved "seeking enabling resolution from members for raising up to $600 million through issue of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) to fund growth"

Reliance Power

The company saw its total income growing to ₹2,067 crore during the quarter, up from ₹1,963 crore in the year ago period | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Power has reported a net profit of Rs 87 crore for the quarter ended September 30, supported by an increase in revenues.

As per media statement issued late Monday, the company had reported a loss of ₹352 crore in the second quarter of FY25.

"Q2FY26 PAT was at ₹87 crore ($10 million) vs Q2FY25 loss ₹352 crore ($41 million)," Reliance Power said.

The company saw its total income growing to ₹2,067 crore during the quarter, up from ₹1,963 crore in the year ago period.

The board of the company also approved "seeking enabling resolution from members for raising up to $600 million through issue of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) to fund growth."  Reliance Power Limited, part of the Reliance Group, has an operating portfolio of 5,305 megawatts, that includes 3,960 megawatts Sasan Power Limited.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

NSE, Markets

Q2 FY26 results today: Bajaj Finserv, Biocon, Godrej, and more on Nov 11

Vodafone Idea Q2 loss narrows to ₹5,584 crore; ARPU rises to ₹180

Vodafone Idea Q2 loss narrows to ₹5,584 crore, Arpu rises to ₹180

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Kalpataru's Q2FY26 results: Profit declines 81.9% to to ₹5.4 crore

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infra reports 9% rise in toll revenue to Rs 682 cr in October

Airtel Payments Bank

Airtel Payments Bank Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises to ₹11.8 crore

Topics : Company Results Reliance Power Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon