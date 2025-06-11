Home / Markets / News / Reliance share price hits over 8-month high today; more upside ahead?

RIL share price: RIL stock was up 2 per cent on the BSE today. Shares of RIL have bounced back 32 per cent from their April month low of ₹1,155.55, touched on the BSE

RIL is poised for a strong rebound in earnings in FY26 | Photo: Bloomberg
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 11:12 AM IST
Reliance Industries share price today

 
Reliance Industries (RIL) shares hit an over eight-month high of ₹1,468, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade.
 
The stock price of RIL, the conglomerate led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, was quoting at its highest level since October 1, 2024. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,608.95 on July 8, 2024.
 
Shares of RIL have bounced back 32 per cent from their April month low of ₹1,155.55, touched on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE Sensex has rallied 15.4 per cent from its 52-week low of 71,425.01, touched on April 7, 2025.
 
At 09:42 AM, RIL shares were quoting 1.6 per cent higher at ₹1,462.16 as compared to a 0.08 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Around 2.7 million shares have, together, changed hands on the NSE and BSE.  Follow Stock Market Latest Updates Today LIVE
 

RIL's strong outlook for FY26

 
RIL is poised for a strong rebound in earnings, with Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) projected to climb 16 per cent in FY26, up from a modest 2 per cent rise in FY25, according to analysts at global brokerages Goldman Sachs and Bernstein. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
 
Segment-wise, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) expect RJio to be the biggest growth driver with 21 per cent Ebitda compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY25-27, driven by one more tariff hike, market share gains in wireless, and ramp-up of the Homes and Enterprise business. The brokerage firm expects growth recovery in retail after the recent rationalisation of unprofitable stores and B2B, driven by footprint/category additions and its foray into quick commerce.
 
Overall, the brokerage firm, in its Q4FY25 result update, said it is building-in a CAGR of ~13-14 per cent in consolidated Ebitda and profit after tax (PAT) over FY25-27, driven by a double-digit Ebitda CAGR in RJio and Retail. After a subdued FY25, MOFSL expects earnings to recover in the O2C segment, driven by improvement in refining margins. However, the brokerage's FY27E consolidated Ebitda for O2C and E&P is marginally lower than FY24 levels.  ALSO READ | Solarium Green Energy share hits 5% upper circuit on June 11; here's why
 
MOFSL has a 'Buy' rating on RIL share with a target price of ₹1,515. This implies a 5.3 per cent upside from the stock's previous closing price.
 
"Looking ahead, the digital services segment is expected to benefit from factors such as the rollout of 5G services, potential increase in average revenue per user (Arpu), and scaling up of home broadband services. Additionally, retail business growth is expected to be driven by market share gains and emergence of quick commerce opportunities. However, RIL's growth trajectory could be impacted by margin pressure from increased investments in new energy initiatives and the slowdown in global demand for fuel and chemicals, Geojit Financial Services said in the Q4 result update.
 
The brokerage has a 'Hold' rating with a share price target of ₹1,568 per share, translating into an upside of 8.9 per cent from current levels.  ALSO READ | Aditya Birla Capital shares rise to highest since 2017 after block trades
 

About Reliance Industries

 
Reliance Industries is India's largest private sector company, with a consolidated revenue of ₹10.71 trillion ($125.3 billion) and net profit of ₹81,309 crore ($9.5 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2025.
 
Reliance's activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

