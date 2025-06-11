Reliance share price hits over 8-month high today; more upside ahead?

Reliance Industries share price today

Reliance Industries (RIL) shares hit an over eight-month high of ₹1,468, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade.

The stock price of RIL, the conglomerate led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, was quoting at its highest level since October 1, 2024. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,608.95 on July 8, 2024.

Shares of RIL have bounced back 32 per cent from their April month low of ₹1,155.55, touched on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE Sensex has rallied 15.4 per cent from its 52-week low of 71,425.01, touched on April 7, 2025.

Segment-wise, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) expect RJio to be the biggest growth driver with 21 per cent Ebitda compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY25-27, driven by one more tariff hike, market share gains in wireless, and ramp-up of the Homes and Enterprise business. The brokerage firm expects growth recovery in retail after the recent rationalisation of unprofitable stores and B2B, driven by footprint/category additions and its foray into quick commerce. Overall, the brokerage firm, in its Q4FY25 result update, said it is building-in a CAGR of ~13-14 per cent in consolidated Ebitda and profit after tax (PAT) over FY25-27, driven by a double-digit Ebitda CAGR in RJio and Retail. After a subdued FY25, MOFSL expects earnings to recover in the O2C segment, driven by improvement in refining margins. However, the brokerage's FY27E consolidated Ebitda for O2C and E&P is marginally lower than FY24 levels.

MOFSL has a 'Buy' rating on RIL share with a target price of ₹1,515. This implies a 5.3 per cent upside from the stock's previous closing price. "Looking ahead, the digital services segment is expected to benefit from factors such as the rollout of 5G services, potential increase in average revenue per user (Arpu), and scaling up of home broadband services. Additionally, retail business growth is expected to be driven by market share gains and emergence of quick commerce opportunities. However, RIL's growth trajectory could be impacted by margin pressure from increased investments in new energy initiatives and the slowdown in global demand for fuel and chemicals, Geojit Financial Services said in the Q4 result update.