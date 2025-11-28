Home / Markets / News / Rico Auto zooms 13% amid massive volume; what's driving auto parts stock?

Rico Auto stock counter saw over 33.27 million equity shares representing 24.6 per cent of total equity of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE in Friday's trade.

Samvardhana Motherson, Q2 results, auto components, operating margin, EV order book, brokerage estimates, greenfield projects
Rico Auto stock zooms 13% in Friday's trade on heavy volume.
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
Rico Auto Industries share price today?

 
Shares of Rico Auto Industries hit a 52-week high of ₹120.40, surging 13 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock price of the auto components & equipment company surpassed its previous high of ₹118 touched on November 19, 2025.
 
In the past three weeks, the market price of Rico Auto has appreciated by 49 per cent. The stock had hit a record high of ₹157 on April 3, 2024.
 
At 11:52 AM; Rico Auto share price quoted 11 per cent higher at ₹117.86, as compared to 0.15 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over four-fold. A combined 33.27 million equity shares representing 24.6 per cent of total equity of Rico Auto changed hands on the NSE (30.67 million) and BSE (2.6 million).  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

What’s driving Rico Auto stock price?

 
Rico Auto is a manufacturer and supplier of world-class high precision and fully machined components & assemblies - both aluminum and ferrous - to leading OEMs across the Globe for Electric Vehicles, Electrified Vehicles and ICE Engine.
 
In the July to September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26), Rico Auto delivered a stable performance despite a mixed global business environment. International market continued to experience moderate production schedules and supply chain uncertainties driven by geopolitical tension and trade realignment. However, the company’s diversified customer portfolio, new program ramp-ups and strong operational discipline enables it to stay resilient.
 
In the first half (April to September) of the financial year 2025-26 (H1FY26), Rico Auto posted 182 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated profit after tax at ₹34 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margins improved 188 bps to 10.0 per cent. Total revenue grew 4.6 per cent YoY at ₹1,174 crore.
 
The management said the volume for the month of November will define the future projections of the demand post GST reduction. December is normally a low demand month; Impact of the GST reduction will be more visible in the month of January to March.
 
The most major OEMs including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Toyota and Honda have announced a huge investment in India, keeping the overall growth of the automotive market in the country. So, the management said the company has these positive sentiments.  ALSO READ | Tata Motors soars 13% in 3 days, outperforms split arm TMPV; here's why 
Meanwhile, the Indian automotive industry is projected to reach a market size of $300 billion by 2026, driven by growing domestic demand, export opportunities, and a supportive policy environment. India has emerged as the world’s one of the largest manufacturers of electric two-wheelers and three wheelers, reinforcing its position as a key player in the global automotive landscape, Rico Auto said in its FY25 annual report.
 
The Industry continues to benefit from steady domestic demand, underpinned by sustained government capital expenditure and infrastructure investments. India’s position as a global sourcing hub has also supported robust export growth, particularly to markets in Africa and neighbouring countries.
 
All segments of the auto industry are expected to maintain their growth momentum in FY 2025-26, supported by stable macroeconomic fundamentals, proactive policy interventions, and continued infrastructure development. Export demand is expected to remain strong, with ‘Made in India’ vehicles gaining increasing traction in global markets, the company said.  
 

Topics :Buzzing stocksRico AutoAuto partsQ2 resultsstock market tradingMarket trends

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

