Here's why Bajel Projects share price hit 5% upper limit today; details

Here's why Bajel Projects share price hit 5% upper limit today; details

Bajel Projects' share price surged after the company announced it had secured a 'Large' order for a substation project in India.

Stock market

Bajel Projects (Bajel) is among the prominent players in the power infrastructure space, with a strong foothold in both the Power Transmission and Power Distribution sectors. | Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajel Projects share price today: Power transmission and infrastructure company Bajel Projects shares were in demand on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, with the stock locking in the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹231.25 per share. 
 
At 9:45 AM, Bajel Projects shares continued to remain locked in the 5 per cent upper limit at ₹231.25 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.62 per cent higher at 82,567.50 levels.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE 

Why did Bajel Projects share price hit 5 per cent upper limit today?

 
Bajel Projects' share price surged after the company announced it had secured a ‘Large’ order for a substation project in India. 
 
 
Classified under the 'Large' order category—valued between ₹100 crore and ₹200 crore, according to the company’s internal criteria—the project involves the development of a 400kV GIS and a 765kV AIS extension substation. 
 
The scope of work includes the supply of all extra high voltage (EHV) equipment, along with mandatory spares, tools, tackles, and auxiliaries. Additionally, the order covers services for erection, testing and commissioning (ETC), as well as civil works related to all supplied materials and equipment.

"We are extremely pleased to secure this large order from a prominent private player in the energy and power transmission sector. This project underscores our robust capabilities in delivering large‐scale substation infrastructure. It reflects the trust our clients place in our expertise and commitment to quality,” said Rajesh Ganesh, MD & CEO of Bajel Projects.  ALSO READ | Timex Group hits 5% lower circuit as OFS opens for non-retail investors

About Bajel Projects

 
Bajel Projects (Bajel) is among the prominent players in the power infrastructure space, with a strong foothold in both the Power Transmission and Power Distribution sectors. 
 
Formerly operating as part of Bajaj Electricals Limited under its EPC division, the company is widely recognised for its robust project management capabilities and operational excellence, earning it the trust of numerous state and national utilities, international clients, and private infrastructure developers.
 
The market capitalisation of Bajel Projects is ₹2,673.31 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.
 
The 52-week high of Bajel Projects is ₹330, while its 52-week low is ₹145.20 per share.
 

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

