Friday, July 18, 2025 | 12:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Clean Science shares tank 7% post Q1 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

Clean Science shares tank 7% post Q1 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

Clean Science & Technology stock was trading 7.4 per cent lower at ₹1,338 compared to the previous day's close of ₹1,445.2 on the NSE

Market crash

Clean Science and Technology is engaged in the manufacturing of performance chemicals | Image: Freepik

Devanshu Singla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Clean Science share price today: Shares of chemical manufacturer Clean Science & Technology crashed over 7 per cent to hit an intra-day low of ₹1,332.4 on the NSE after it reported its June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26) results. 
 
At 11:45 AM, the stock was trading 7.4 per cent lower at ₹1,338 compared to the previous day's close of ₹1,445.2 on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index was trading at 24,953.90 levels, down by 157.55 points or 0.63 per cent. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹14,271.69 crore. The stock has plunged over 21 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹1,690 touched on August 1, 2024.   READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

Clean Science & Technology Q1FY26 result update 

Clean Science's consolidated revenue from operations for the June 2025 quarter came in at ₹242.86 crore, up 8.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹224 crore in the year-ago period. The company reported a 6.2 per cent Y-o-Y increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹70 crore against ₹65.9 crore in the June 2024 quarter. 
 
Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹100 crore, up 5 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹95 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margin slipped to 41.7 per cent from 42.8 per cent. 
 
During the earnings call, the management highlighted that the promoters are evaluating the possibility of selling a minority stake to support the family estate planning. Currently, the promoters own a 74.97 per cent stake in the company.  ALSO READ | Tata Comm shares up 4% post Q1 results: Should you buy, sell or hold?

Also Read

stock market trading

Newgen Software shares slip 6% post Q1; opportunity or exit signal?

Bharat Dynamics, BDL

Bharat Dynamics stock down 20% from all-time high; what brokerages say

Tata Communications

Tata Comm shares up 4% post Q1 results: Should you buy, sell or hold?

share market, stock market

360 One Wam rises 2% after posting Q1 results; what should investors do?

wire

Polycab India stock gains 2% post Q1 results: Here's what brokerages say

Brokerage views on Clean Science & Technology: JM Financial

According to analysts at JM Financial, Clean Science's Q1 Ebitda was in line with their estimates. "We expect the subsidiary to start contributing positively from Q3FY26, driven by the ramp-up of value-added HALS grades. Besides HALS, the company’s two new performance chemical capacities are on track to be commercialised, with one set to see commercial production in September 2025 and the other in Q4FY26, the brokerage said in a note. 
 
The brokerage has maintained a 'Buy' with a revised September 2026 TP of ₹1,780 per share (from ₹1,820 earlier), based on 40x Sep’27E EPS. 

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL)

"While the non-established products face demand softness, we expect the established products, which contribute to 83 per cent of standalone sales, to continue to deliver steady growth, coupled with the commissioning of Performance Chemical 1 in Q2FY26 and Performance Chemical 2 by Q4FY26, are expected to be an additional revenue driver," the brokerage said.
 
MOFSL has lowered its estimates for FY26/FY27 cuts by 9 per cent each, owing to higher tax rates and expects a revenue/ Ebitda/ PAT CAGR of 23/23/27 per cent during FY25-27E. The brokerage has maintained a 'Neutral' rating with a target price of ₹1,350.  ALSO READ | Bharat Dynamics stock down 20% all-time high; here's what brokerages say

About Clean Science & Technology

Incorporated in 2003, Clean Science and Technology is engaged in the manufacturing of performance chemicals, pharma and agrochemicals, and FMCG chemicals. The company is involved in B2B business and its products find applications in various critical end-user industries and everyday product verticals, including precursors for agricultural chemicals, antioxidants for food and infant food formulations, precursors to manufacture APIs for cough syrup, polymers and monomers, the cosmetic industry, perfumes, and many other applications. Clean Science serves both national and international clients, including institutions, distributors, and dealers. It has a presence in 16 states in India and 36 countries worldwide.

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Wolf

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex near day's low; Nifty below 25k; Banks, pharma drag; SMIDs fall; VIX up 3%

Indiqube Spaces IPO

Indiqube Spaces IPO to open on July 23; here's everything you need to know

PremiumAxis Bank, Axis

Axis Bank cracks below 200-DMA post Q1 results; all eyes on this support

trading

IndoStar Capital shares rise 6% on selling housing unit for ₹1,705 crore

Patanjali store

Patanjali Foods shares rally 17% in 1 week, eyes record high; here's why

Topics : Stock Market The Smart Investor Buzzing stocks Q1 results Clean Science and Technology NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayICICI Bank Q1 results PreviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon