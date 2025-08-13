The domestic currency rose 28 paise, or 0.32 per cent, to close at 87.43 against the dollar on Wednesday, marking its best session since July 3, according to Bloomberg. The rupee has depreciated by 2.13 per cent in the current calendar year.

Any ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine could be positive for India, as the additional 25 per cent tariff Trump levied on Russian oil purchases would be void.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile segments such as food and energy, declined to 4.1 per cent during the month.

Analysts expect consumer demand to pick up in light of the mild inflation trend, and reckon that monetary policy actions will hinge on the trajectory and outlook for prices and economic growth. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week pegged the average price rise pace for 2025-26 (FY26) at 3.1 per cent from 3.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, in the US, the core CPI, which excludes food and energy costs, climbed 0.3 per cent in July, the fastest pace since the start of the year, driven mainly by higher services prices. Traders upped their bets that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates in September.