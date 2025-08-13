Home / Markets / News / Smallcap travel related stock zooms 66% in 3 days. Do you own?

Smallcap travel related stock zooms 66% in 3 days. Do you own?

Yatra Online shares hit a 52-week high of ₹159.17, surging 16 per cent in Wednesday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes

Yatra Online shares hit a 52-week high of ₹159.17 (Illustration: Binay Sinha)
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 3:18 PM IST
Yatra Online share price today

Shares of Yatra Online continued their northward movement, hitting a 52-week high of ₹159.17, surging 16 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.
 
The stock price of the small-cap company has surpassed its previous high of ₹157.15, which it touched on September 2, 2024. It had hit a record high of ₹193.95 on February 2, 2024.
 
In the past three days, the market price of the travel-related firm zoomed 66 per cent after reporting robust earnings for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26).
 
At 01:53 PM, Yatra Online was trading 10 per cent higher at ₹151.68, as compared to a 0.5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped 69.33 million shares, representing 44 per cent of the total equity of Yatra Online that has changed hands on the NSE and BSE.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

Yatra Online Q1FY26 result 

In the April to June quarter (Q1FY26), Yatra Online, India’s largest corporate travel services provider and the third largest online travel company in India among key online travel agent (OTA) players, reported 296 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit at ₹16 crore. 
 
Revenue grew 108 per cent at ₹209.8 crore with continued momentum across key segments, including growth in Hotels and Packages (H&P) business and contribution from the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) segment. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) were 247 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹24.2 crore; margin improved to 21 per cent from 9 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

JM Financial's view on Yatra Online

Yatra’s gross bookings (GBR) in Q1 grew 9.3 per cent Y-o-Y after declining 3.5 per cent and 6.4 per cent in Q3 and Q4 FY25, respectively, due to a strong pick-up in corporate travel bookings that offset weakness in B2C trends.
 
Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said that they are now building in consolidated revenue less service cost and adjusted Ebitda growth of 29 per cent and 66 per cent, respectively, in FY26, based on healthy trends in Q1. The brokerage revised the June 2026 target price to ₹170, adding that the stock trades at lucrative valuations.  

About Yatra Online 

Yatra Online is India’s Largest Corporate Travel services provider and one of India's leading consumer travel companies. Through the website, www.yatra.com, mobile applications, Corporate SaaS platform, and other associated platforms, leisure and business travellers can explore, research, compare prices and book a wide range of services, which include domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, home stays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing activities and ancillary services catering to the travel needs.
 

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

