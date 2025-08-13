Yatra Online share price today

Shares of Yatra Online continued their northward movement, hitting a 52-week high of ₹159.17, surging 16 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

The stock price of the small-cap company has surpassed its previous high of ₹157.15, which it touched on September 2, 2024. It had hit a record high of ₹193.95 on February 2, 2024.

In the past three days, the market price of the travel-related firm zoomed 66 per cent after reporting robust earnings for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26).

Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here At 01:53 PM, Yatra Online was trading 10 per cent higher at ₹151.68, as compared to a 0.5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped 69.33 million shares, representing 44 per cent of the total equity of Yatra Online that has changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Yatra Online Q1FY26 result In the April to June quarter (Q1FY26), Yatra Online, India’s largest corporate travel services provider and the third largest online travel company in India among key online travel agent (OTA) players, reported 296 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit at ₹16 crore. Revenue grew 108 per cent at ₹209.8 crore with continued momentum across key segments, including growth in Hotels and Packages (H&P) business and contribution from the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) segment. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) were 247 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹24.2 crore; margin improved to 21 per cent from 9 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

JM Financial's view on Yatra Online Yatra’s gross bookings (GBR) in Q1 grew 9.3 per cent Y-o-Y after declining 3.5 per cent and 6.4 per cent in Q3 and Q4 FY25, respectively, due to a strong pick-up in corporate travel bookings that offset weakness in B2C trends. ALSO READ: Jaguar Land Rover recalls 121,500 SUVs in US over suspension defect Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said that they are now building in consolidated revenue less service cost and adjusted Ebitda growth of 29 per cent and 66 per cent, respectively, in FY26, based on healthy trends in Q1. The brokerage revised the June 2026 target price to ₹170, adding that the stock trades at lucrative valuations.