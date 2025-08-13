Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Smallcap travel related stock zooms 66% in 3 days. Do you own?

Smallcap travel related stock zooms 66% in 3 days. Do you own?

Yatra Online shares hit a 52-week high of ₹159.17, surging 16 per cent in Wednesday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Yatra Online shares hit a 52-week high of ₹159.17 (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Yatra Online share price today

Shares of Yatra Online continued their northward movement, hitting a 52-week high of ₹159.17, surging 16 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.
 
The stock price of the small-cap company has surpassed its previous high of ₹157.15, which it touched on September 2, 2024. It had hit a record high of ₹193.95 on February 2, 2024.
 
In the past three days, the market price of the travel-related firm zoomed 66 per cent after reporting robust earnings for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26).
 
At 01:53 PM, Yatra Online was trading 10 per cent higher at ₹151.68, as compared to a 0.5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped 69.33 million shares, representing 44 per cent of the total equity of Yatra Online that has changed hands on the NSE and BSE.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

Yatra Online Q1FY26 result 

In the April to June quarter (Q1FY26), Yatra Online, India’s largest corporate travel services provider and the third largest online travel company in India among key online travel agent (OTA) players, reported 296 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit at ₹16 crore. 

Also Read

Tata Group's hospitality arm and Taj Hotels' parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.

Explained: Why brokerages are bullish on this Tata group-owned hotel stock

Oil India

Oil India share price tanks 5% post Q1 results; check stock strategy here

Hindalco

Hindalco soars 6% on strong Q1 results; brokerages see upto 13% more upside

Cochin Shipyard

Cochin Shipyard shares rise 3% despite analyst caution; should you sell?

Suzlon Energy

What to do with Suzlon Energy post Q1? Brokerages decode stock strategy

 
Revenue grew 108 per cent at ₹209.8 crore with continued momentum across key segments, including growth in Hotels and Packages (H&P) business and contribution from the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) segment. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) were 247 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹24.2 crore; margin improved to 21 per cent from 9 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

JM Financial's view on Yatra Online

Yatra’s gross bookings (GBR) in Q1 grew 9.3 per cent Y-o-Y after declining 3.5 per cent and 6.4 per cent in Q3 and Q4 FY25, respectively, due to a strong pick-up in corporate travel bookings that offset weakness in B2C trends.
 
Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said that they are now building in consolidated revenue less service cost and adjusted Ebitda growth of 29 per cent and 66 per cent, respectively, in FY26, based on healthy trends in Q1. The brokerage revised the June 2026 target price to ₹170, adding that the stock trades at lucrative valuations.  

About Yatra Online 

Yatra Online is India’s Largest Corporate Travel services provider and one of India's leading consumer travel companies. Through the website, www.yatra.com, mobile applications, Corporate SaaS platform, and other associated platforms, leisure and business travellers can explore, research, compare prices and book a wide range of services, which include domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, home stays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing activities and ancillary services catering to the travel needs.
 

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, up 390 pts, Nifty tests 24,650; Healthcare index gains 2%

IPO

Last day! Bluestone Jewellery IPO ends today; subscription up 2x, GMP nil

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Sebi proposes to add algorithmic trading into stock broker regulations

initial public offering, IPO

Regaal Resources IPO Day 2 update: Subscription surpasses 16x, GMP at 29%

Stock market

This smallcap company stock zooms 8%, hits record high on ₹701-cr deal win

Topics : The Smart Investor Smallcap Q1 results stock market trading Market trends Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaRegaal Resources IPO GMPUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon