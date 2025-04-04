Friday, April 04, 2025 | 07:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Trading Strategy: Here's how to trade Nifty Bank on Friday, April 4

Trading Strategy: Here's how to trade Nifty Bank on Friday, April 4

Long build up is seen in the Bank Nifty futures, where we have seen 5 per cent(Prov) rise in open interest with it rising by 0.49 per cent, said Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Nandish Shah Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 7:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Derivative Strategy
 
Bull Spread Strategy on Bank Nifty
  1) Buy Bank Nifty (24-April Expiry) 52000 Call at Rs 623 & simultaneously sell 52500 Call at Rs 410
 
Lot Size 30
 
Cost of the strategy Rs 213 (Rs 6,390 per strategy)

Also Read

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

Union Bank, Jubilant Food among must have stocks in your portfolio today

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Sec suggests how to trade Nifty50 on Apr 4; details

share market, trading

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking says buy BPCL, SAIL, Indus Towers

Gold bars

How to trade Gold ahead of Trump's reciprocal tariff announcement today?

silver trading silver investment

Silver trading strategy: Check Support, Resistance, other key levels here

 
Maximum profit Rs 8610 If Bank Nifty closes at or above 52500 on 24 April expiry.
 
Breakeven Point Rs 52213
 
Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.35
   
Rationale
 
-- Long build up is seen in the Bank Nifty futures, where we have seen 5 per cent (Prov) rise in open interest with it rising by 0.49 per cent.
 
 
-- Short term trend of the Index is positive as it is placed above its 5,11 and 20 day EMA
 
-- Index has broken out from the downward sloping trendline on the daily charts.
 
-- Bank Nifty Put Call ratio has moved up to 1.02 levels on the back of aggressive Put writing at 51000-51500 levels.  ALSO READ | Union Bank, Jubilant FoodWorks among top bets by Ruchit Jain of MOFSL today
 
Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.
 
(Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is a senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
 

More From This Section

Wall Street

Wall Street plunges as US tariffs trigger recession fears; Dow falls 3.3%

PremiumDabur India

Investors will have to await sustained recovery before considering Dabur

Madan Sabnavis, Chief economist, Bank of Baroda

Trump tariff impact: Brace for exchange rate wars too, says Madan Sabnavis

PremiumUS President Donald Trump

Donald Trump tariffs trigger sector churn with more losers than winners

tariffs

Indian equities absorb Donald Trump's tariff shock better than peers

Topics : Stock calls Trading strategies share market Share price BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Nifty50 Indian equities Indian stock exchanges Indian stock market HDFC Securities Bank Nifty Nifty Bank index Nifty Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWhat are TariffsGold and Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Reciprocal Tarrifs list by countriesTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVEWaqf Amendment Bill 2025 LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon