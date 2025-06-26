Sambhv Steel IPO Day 2 update: Subscription rises 90%, NIIs lead demand

Among the individual categories, non-institutional investors (NIIs) led the demand by subscribing to the portion reserved for them by 1.19 times. This was followed by retail investors, who bid for 92 per cent of the reserved quota, the employees portion was booked 81 per cent, and the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 61 per cent.

According to analysts at Geojit Investments, at the upper price band of ₹82, Sambhav Steel is valued at a P/E ratio of 44.5x (FY25E annualised), which appears reasonably priced relative to its peers.

Sambhv Steel IPO will close for subscription on Friday, June 27, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, June 30, 2025. Shares of Sambhv Steel are scheduled to be listed on both exchanges, NSE and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

The Chhattisgarh-based steel pipes manufacturer plans to raise ₹540 crore through its maiden public issue. The mainline IPO comprises a fresh issue of 53.7 million equity shares aggregating to ₹440 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.2 million shares aggregating to ₹100 crore.

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO price band, lot size

The company has set the price band in the range of ₹77 to ₹82 per equity share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot consisting of 182 shares with an investment amount of ₹14,924.

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies is the issue registrar. Nuvama Wealth Management and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers for the issue.

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO objective

According to the RHP, the company plans to use ₹390 crore from the net issue proceeds for prepayment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.