Breakout stocks: KNR Cons, Apar, NH and 2 others may see up to 23% upside

Kirloskar Brothers, EID Parry, KNR Construction, Apar Industries and Narayana Hrudayalaya have witnessed a breakout on the daily chart on Thursday, June 26, 2025.All these 5 stocks are seen trading above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the respective daily charts. In technical terms, the Bollinger Bands are used to identify anticipated trading range and potential trend reversals and breakout.In general, stocks trading above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands are considered bullish, and vice versa. However, other key technical indicators such as the moving averages and momentum oscillators also play a crucial part.Here's a likely guide on the 5 stocks that today broke above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands.Current Price: ₹2,099Upside Potential: 21.5%Support: ₹2,055; ₹1,950Resistance: ₹2,167 Kirloskar Brothers is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long as the stock holds above ₹2,055 levels; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,950 levels. On the upside, the stock faces an overhead resistance at ₹2,167; above which the stock can potentially extend the rally towards ₹2,550 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹1,041Upside Potential: 23%Support: ₹1,036; ₹1,000Resistance: ₹1,140; ₹1,200; ₹1,240 EID Parry is likely to trade with a bullish bias as long as the stock holds above ₹1,036; below which support for the stock exists at ₹1,000-mark. On the upside, the stock can potentially flare-up to ₹1,280 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹1,140, ₹1,200 and ₹1,240 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹234Upside Potential: 19.7%Support: ₹229; ₹224Resistance: ₹246; ₹262 KNR Constructions is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock sustains above ₹229; below which support for the stock is seen at ₹224. On the upside, the stock can potentially soar to ₹280, with interim resistance likely around ₹246 and ₹262 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹8,593Upside Potential: 18.7%Support: ₹8,385; ₹8,200Resistance: ₹8,980; ₹9,300; ₹9,500 Apar Industries is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock trades above ₹8,385 levels; below which the 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) at ₹8,200 is likely to act as key support. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹10,200 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹8,980, ₹9,300 and ₹9,500 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹2,097Upside Potential: 20.7%Support: ₹2,076; ₹1,985; ₹1,900Resistance: ₹2,265; ₹2,365; ₹2,450 Narayana Hrudayalaya stock is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹2,076; below which the stock may seek support around ₹1,985 and ₹1,900 levels. The stock at present is trading at life-time high levels, and may extend the up move towards ₹2,530 levels. Interim resistance for NH stock can be anticipated around ₹2,265, ₹2,365 and ₹2,450 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART