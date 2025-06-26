Breakout stocks: KNR Cons, Apar, NH and 2 others may see up to 23% upside

Kirloskar BrothersCurrent Price: ₹2,099 Upside Potential: 21.5% Support: ₹2,055; ₹1,950 Resistance: ₹2,167 Kirloskar Brothers is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long as the stock holds above ₹2,055 levels; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,950 levels. On the upside, the stock faces an overhead resistance at ₹2,167; above which the stock can potentially extend the rally towards ₹2,550 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | Nifty Media eyes BIG breakout: Den, Network18 up 9% today; what lies ahead?
EID ParryCurrent Price: ₹1,041 Upside Potential: 23% Support: ₹1,036; ₹1,000 Resistance: ₹1,140; ₹1,200; ₹1,240 EID Parry is likely to trade with a bullish bias as long as the stock holds above ₹1,036; below which support for the stock exists at ₹1,000-mark. On the upside, the stock can potentially flare-up to ₹1,280 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹1,140, ₹1,200 and ₹1,240 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
KNR ConstructionsCurrent Price: ₹234 Upside Potential: 19.7% Support: ₹229; ₹224 Resistance: ₹246; ₹262 KNR Constructions is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock sustains above ₹229; below which support for the stock is seen at ₹224. On the upside, the stock can potentially soar to ₹280, with interim resistance likely around ₹246 and ₹262 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | 5 microcap stock ideas for potential mega returns as per tech charts
Apar IndustriesCurrent Price: ₹8,593 Upside Potential: 18.7% Support: ₹8,385; ₹8,200 Resistance: ₹8,980; ₹9,300; ₹9,500 Apar Industries is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock trades above ₹8,385 levels; below which the 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) at ₹8,200 is likely to act as key support. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹10,200 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹8,980, ₹9,300 and ₹9,500 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Narayana Hrudayalaya (NH)Current Price: ₹2,097 Upside Potential: 20.7% Support: ₹2,076; ₹1,985; ₹1,900 Resistance: ₹2,265; ₹2,365; ₹2,450 Narayana Hrudayalaya stock is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹2,076; below which the stock may seek support around ₹1,985 and ₹1,900 levels. The stock at present is trading at life-time high levels, and may extend the up move towards ₹2,530 levels. Interim resistance for NH stock can be anticipated around ₹2,265, ₹2,365 and ₹2,450 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app