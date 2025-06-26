Breakout stocks: KNR Cons, Apar, NH and 2 others may see up to 23% upside

Kirsloskar Brothers, EID Parry and Narayana Hrudayalaya among 5 stocks trading above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands, thus indicating a technical breakout on the daily charts.

premium Breakout stocks on June 26: Kirloskar Brothers, EID Parry, KNR Construction, Apar Industries and Narayana Hrudayalaya.