The stock of the auto components & equipments company quoted higher for the third straight day, surging 27 per cent during the period. In the past one month, it has rallied 34 per cent, as compared to 3.7 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

On a consolidated basis operating income for Q4FY26 came in at ₹1,307 crore, up 29 per cent year-on-year (YoY) amidst 21 per cent growth in 2W production volumes. EBITDA for the quarter came in at ₹129 crore with margins at 9.9 per cent, up 80 bps QoQ. Consequent PAT in Q4FY26 came in at ₹64 crore up 50 per cent YoY, supported by higher other income and lower tax.

Sandhar Technologies is primarily involved in the manufacturing of component products, catering to different auto segments such as two-wheelers (2W), passenger vehicles (PVs) and commercial vehicles (CVs), apart from tractors and off-highway vehicles. The company’s product line includes locking systems, cabin and fabrication, sheet metal components, assemblies of vehicle parts, vision systems, etc. Its products also find application in non-auto segments.

Meanwhile, in line with the company’s future Business strategy and growth plans the board discussed the growing opportunities in the field of vehicle telematics, wheel speed sensors, instrument clusters, electronics domain & like items and similar latest technologically advanced products and decided to explore various options like technological collaboration, joint ventures or other feasible mode. The process of identifying a suitable partner is under discussion, the company said.

Sandhar Technologies - ICICI Securities view post Q4 results

Sandhar has a well-spread portfolio across die casting, sheet metal, vision systems and locking systems provides structurally diversified growth and revenue resilience. It further announced it is exploring opportunities in the field of vehicle telematics, wheel speed sensors, instrument clusters, electronics domain and similar latest technologically advanced products and will form a Technology agreement or JV for these offerings.

With management guiding for calibrated capex spend going forward, scheduled debt repayments and healthy cash flow generation (10 per cent CFO yield), ICICI Securities expect debt to largely peak out & reduce going forward. On the margins front, it aims to clock >=10 per cent EBITDA margins in FY27E. With levers of growth, Sandhar trades inexpensive at <18x P/E and <10x EV/EBITDA TTM basis, the brokerage firm said in a note. ========================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.